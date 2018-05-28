I have had the good fortune to meet more than a half-dozen Hall of Fame golfers, but I have been hugged by only one: Carol Mann. Semi-legendary sports writer Melanie Hauser, whom I also have had the privilege of spending a brief amount of time with, knew Mann well and described her in part: “Unfiltered. Honest. From the heart.”
All I know is that, at a Texas Golf Hall of Fame induction dinner a few years back, I blindly turned from a spirited conversation and there stood Mann — all 6 feet, 3 inches of her. Smiling broadly, she extended a hand and introduced herself, whereupon I blurted out, “I’d rather have a hug!” Her eyes creased just a little at the edges and the smile widened just a bit. “Sure,” she said; and there it was.
Mann died last week at the age of 77, but she will be forever remembered in the world of golf as a Hall of Famer, past president of the LPGA, a broadcaster and an instructor. She won 38 times on tour and held the LPGA scoring record for a decade. I could surely have benefited from a Carol Mann lesson, but lessons sometimes fade. The memory of that smile and that hug are forever in my mind’s eye.
REASONS 8-12
If you have ever missed a dead-straight and level 1-foot putt, Human Performance coach John Haime’s eighth reason that most golfers never realize their potential offers a succinct diagnosis: “Some players get so caught up in the mechanics of putting that their approach becomes robotic.” Of course, the reason might also be that there was a dollar or two to be won or lost.
Reason No. 9 is not so simple. Haime says that a lack of process for assessment and reflection in order to ensure step-by-step improvement impedes understanding of the right lessons from a practice session or a round. My interpretation of this is that golfers at all skill levels need the help and advice of golf professionals.
Same goes for reason No. 10, which has to do with the voices in a golfer’s head that lead to hesitation, frustration and, sometimes, anger. Haime talks about shaping the head-voice into the right “emotional caddie.” Here again, the value of professional help is implied.
I’ll leave reason No. 11 for last, since No. 12 is one that can be easily remedied. Excuses: course conditions, weather, equipment, the behavior of other players, etc. are all part of what Haime labels “The Blame Game.” If you are not that player, you surely know of one or more.
Ask me about my most recent round, and I will give you the front nine and back nine totals, quickly adding how many three-putts, OBs, drowned balls or other mistakes I made during the round. I’ll be working on accentuating the positive, latching on to the affirmative and eliminating the negative from here on out, per John Haime (Reason No. 11: Focusing on the negative) and an old tune sung by that golfing crooner Bing Crosby.
Be safe, on and off the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.