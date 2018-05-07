Officially, it is labeled “The 9th Annual Michael D. Riley Memorial Golf Tournament.” The tournament will be played May 18 at Moody Gardens Golf Course.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Salvation Army of Galveston County, which works to prevent homelessness by providing emergency shelter, educational and job skills programs, job search assistance and other services.
Those who best knew the late president of Moody Gardens, along with anyone I ever met who knew or worked with him, knew him simply as “Mike.” Honorary chair of the tournament Vic Pierson succinctly described both Mike Riley and the efforts of the Salvation Army in Galveston County.
Said Pierson: “Arnold Palmer said success in golf depends less on strength of body than strength of mind and character. It’s appropriate to remember Mike Riley with a round of golf, because he was a man whose strength of mind and character set the standard for all of us as a Salvation Army volunteer, a business leader and friend.
“Though he achieved great success and had immense responsibilities in the business world, Mike always made time for the two things most important in his life: his faith and his family.”
Holly McDonald, director of development for The Salvation Army, reminds us that since 1865, the Salvation Army has supported those in need without discrimination, and that 82 cents of every dollar it spends goes to support services to those in need in 5,000 communities nationwide. To learn more, register for play or otherwise support the event, go to www.salvationarmytexas.org or call 409-763-1691.
TWELVE REASONS
Writing for Golf WRX, human performance coach John Haime quickly goes to the heart of the issue in his “12 Reasons Serious Golfers Don’t Realize Their Potential.” Three key problems, he asserts, are: they (we) are distracted by what is not important, we have no detailed structure and plan to reach desired targets, and we have no formal process to develop mindset and attitude.
Reason No. 1, having no real plan and steps to achieve targets (last week’s column) is joined in hand by Reason No. 2, lack of focus on the object of the game. Haime states that players “seem to forget that the object of the game is get the ball in the hole in the least number of strokes.”
He aptly points out that no trophy is awarded to the player who hits the greatest number of range balls; no check is given to the player with the prettiest swing or the best looking putting stroke.
You likely are now thinking about that person in your regular group whose swing makes you not want to watch, but who routinely takes on all wagers and more often than not scrapes money off the table after the round.
You know him or her, and you might even have asked how they do what they do. You might have heard something from that person like the line an old fellow who used to beat my brains out repeated to me like a broken record: “Just look at the ball and hit it.”
Be safe, on and off the course.
