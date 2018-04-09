When proud grandpa Dennis Link emailed me a photo of his grandsons, the squeaky wheels in my brain ticked up a notch.
Dennis’s grandson, Bailey Link, won second medalist honors in district play last week; he and his Santa Fe Indian teammates will compete at regionals later this month, in search of their first ever appearance in the state finals in early May. Dennis’s grandson Nate Brooks will be in the same tournament as his cousin Bailey; the Texas City Stingaree golfer advanced as an individual qualifier.
Galveston County has in the past had its share of fine golfers and golf teams; however, never has there been such a plethora of talent as has emerged in the past decade. Moreover, the emerging talent reinforces arguments that no other sport promotes family interaction and participation — at all skill levels — than does chasing the small, white, dimpled ball.
Houston’s own Sly and the Family Stone said it/sang it best in their 1971 hit: golf is, indeed, a “Family Affair.” This year’s crop of high school golfers is proof positive. Coaching fathers and their daughters, coaching fathers and their sons; cousins, brothers, or brother and sister.
Coach Mike Kleinecke, whose Lady Tors qualified for Region III-5A play by finishing second in their district, has the privilege of coaching his daughter, Makenzy. Kleinecke previously coached Makenzy’s brother, Jordan, who now plays at the University of St. Thomas.
Coach Daniel Brown at Clear Creek will be traveling to Region III-6A competition with one of his own players; however, he will be keeping a watchful eye on his son, Alec, who will be competing in the same tournament, representing Pearland Dawson.
Clear Creek Coach Kayla Williamson’s son, now a sophomore at Texas A&M, played for the Clear Creek Wildcats, and her eighth-grade twins will likely play there come next fall. Meanwhile, Williamson’s Wildcats will play in the Region III-6A tournament, having finished second in their district.
Hitchcock Bulldogs Brianna and Caeden Landry, both of whom will represent their district in Region III-3A competition, will be joined next year by a younger brother as the Bulldog golf team barks a little louder each season.
Francois and Andre Jacobs are members of the Clear Springs team that may be the strongest in the history of Galveston County high school golf. Francois shot a pair of 71s in district play last week, while Andre carded braced an opening 75 with a stellar 69. They are coached by Troy Frederick, whose daughter both played on a district championship team at Clear Creek and qualified for regionals as an individual as a freshman at Clear Springs.
Listen carefully to golf’s television talking heads, and you will hear it implied that golf is in the DNA of some families: so-and-so is the grandson of this golfer or the uncle of that one; or so-and-so is the third generation of successful golf instructors.
PGA Tour star Bill Haas is the son of Jay Haas and nephew of Bob Goalby. Masters champion Claude Harmon was father to famous instructor Butch Harmon in addition to Dick Harmon (for whom the Learning Center at The Golf Club of Houston is named).
Davis Love, Jr. gave us Davis Love III. Jack Nicklaus’s son, Gary, played on the PGA Tour, and Gary’s son last week made a hole-in-one on his first ever swing while caddying for his grandfather in the Masters Par-3 contest. King Arnold Palmer’s grandson, Sam Saunders is a rising star in the game.
Maybe Galveston County golfers are developing their own golf pedigree.
Be safe, on and off the course.
Editor’s note: For an extended version of Gean Leonard’s column, go to galvnews.com/sports.
