A visit to The Grand 1894 Opera House, much like a visit to a golf course, is an opportunity to say hello to “old” acquaintances or perhaps make new ones. Other than that, the two activities have little else in common, except to gain an appreciation for talent — stage left, right and center or on the fairways and greens.
Should the Grand’s executive director Maureen Patton ever show up on the first tee, I guess selections from “Bye, Bye Birdie” will be the order of the day.
Last Saturday’s performance was “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” in which one Monty Navarro learns that he is eighth in line to the D’ysquith family fortune. Singing and dancing — and a little hilarious murder — take place as Monty works his way to the top of the heap.
At intermission, I met Mark Kellner, who presently does not play golf and recently donated his clubs to raise money for charity. Mark is embarking on a new business venture, and will, like Monty Navarro, be trying to get to the top, but not by the same means as Navarro.
Those already familiar with Texas Yamaha Motor Sports at exit 12 on the Gulf Freeway, where Kellner conducts business will soon see the presence of Yamaha Golf Carts. Stay tuned.
RAKES
It’s just locker room talk — but not in a political sense. A frequent discussion/debate at the 19th hole focuses on whether rakes should be placed in or outside bunkers.
An online discussion ensued during Sunday’s telecast of the final round of the Texas Open (won by native Texan Andrew Landry, in case you missed it), when a shot ricocheted off a rake lying outside a bunker and nearly ended up in the bunker.
Here’s what Thomas Pagel, senior director of rules, said about the matter back in 2016: “The recommendation (of the USGA) is to leave the rakes outside of the bunker. We Always place rakes outside of the bunker and parallel to the line of play for USGA championships”.
There is no specific rule on the matter. Case closed. Hit better shots.
BALLS
Writing for GolfAdvisor a few days ago, senior staff writer Mike Bailey (I know that guy!) conducted research so you wouldn’t have to and determined that best science says that playing used or refurbished golf balls is a perfectly reasonable thing to do, as long as one is careful in selecting a source. Best source, says Bailey: LostGolfBalls.com, in nearby Sugar Land. Best ball: Titleist Pro V1.
Steve Barkman, Mickey Lane, badge buddy Charlie Totty and John Catching likely lost no balls at all as they carded a 58 to win the Bayou Golf Club senior scramble last week. Clifford Johnson, David Bruce, Loran Lance and Doug Self perhaps lost no balls, but they did lose by one stroke.
UPCOMING EVENT
Interfaith Caring Ministries 21st Annual Tournament: Monday, May 21, TopGolf, Webster. Contact Jessica Peterson at jpeterson@icmtx.org for more information.
Be safe, on and off the course.
