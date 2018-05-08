“Monday Night Football” will have a new look this year, unfortunately at the expense of the Dallas Cowboys.
Longtime tight end and Mr. Dependable Jason Witten is calling it quits after 15 NFL seasons, all with the Cowboys, to join the ESPN broadcast booth as an analyst.
Who could forget Witten running downfield without his helmet that Sunday night blowout against the Philadelphia Eagles?
It was Nov. 4, 2007, and the Cowboys were already up 35-10 when Witten caught a pass over the middle from best friend Tony Romo.
On the second-and-9 play, Witten got drilled simultaneously by Eagles safety Quintin Mikell and cornerback William James, tearing Witten’s helmet from his head.
Witten somehow kept his balance and turned a 20-yard catch into a 53-yard completion.
But that’s the “war daddy” Cowboys fans grew to love and respect.
Witten played football the way it’s supposed to be played — with passion for the game and, more importantly, for his teammates.
Romo knows best.
“You can’t really put a number on what Jason Witten has done or meant,” Romo said in an interview with the Fort Worth Star Telegram. “He’s done really everything a Cowboy could do that you guys see, but also behind closed doors, just in the facility and with the team.
“The way he handles things, he’s the classic example every coach will use to follow. For every rookie, for every veteran, he’s the guy that everyone’s going to look to and try to emulate.”
Witten, a third-round pick out of Tennessee in 2003, leaves the Cowboys as their leader in receptions (1,152), reception yardage (12,448) and game appearances (239, 235 of those in a row). The 11-time Pro Bowl selection also ranks fourth all-time in catches.
“I was never the most talented, never the flashiest,” Witten said. “I relied on grit. My mindset has always been that they would have to drag me off the field. I was OK with that.”
But Witten’s worth on the field will be missed even more so off, where he was an iconic leader not only in the Cowboys locker room but throughout the Metroplex.
“When we all came into the NFL, we were looking for guidance,” current Cowboys players wrote Witten. “You were that guy. What made it special is you gave us all you got.”
And then some.
