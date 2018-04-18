It’s that time again. If you have never been to a NHRA National Drag Race you need to add it to your bucket list.
I have been a racing fan for most of my life; used to be a NASCAR Stock Car fan, where Dale Earnhardt was my racing hero. When he got killed and the kids took over, I lost interest in NASCAR but kept my interest in NHRA Drag Racing where now my racing hero is John Force. Having personally competed in legal drag racing for 14 years at Royal Purple Raceway, drag racing is in my DNA.
John’s story is a real racing hero story; he started when his job was driving a concrete truck. He had no money but had a desire; and that desire has not diminished since. John’s career has included excitement such as, for many years, when his cheap cars would catch fire. Most recently, three of his very expensive cars have blown up; near total destruction each time.
Often we hear that racing is not about watching wrecks; wrong, it is. The reason it is about wrecks is because when you push the limits of a race car, trying to be the best, sometimes you cross the safe line and stuff happens. If you see a racing event where nothing bad happens, the competitors are not trying their best. Think I’m wrong; watch the racing advertising; it’s the wrecks they show.
This then is the story of John Force; always pushing the envelope to be the best. He is 16-time NHRA Funny Car National Champion; a feat that very likely will never be duplicated. Buy a pit side ticket to meet John and all the racers.
Another reason to go to the race is to see, up close, the unbelievable performance of the fuel cars. Their 500-cubic-inch engines make about 10,000 hp. These cars can reach over 335 mph in just 1,000 feet; 100 mph in one-half second.
If you go, try hanging on the fence at the starting line to witness the explosive starts. Protect your ears and watch your clothes shake. If your eyes burn it’s because of Nitric Acid fumes; “get over it” you won’t die or go blind. TV coverage is great but it can’t duplicate the sound, smell and excitement of the real happening. You owe it to yourself to go at least once.
