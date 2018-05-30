Am I a salty Rockets fan (as my colleague Angela accurately puts it)? Yes. What fan wouldn’t have a disgusting taste left in their mouth after that disaster of a Western Conference Finals Game 7?
The Rockets had the mighty defending champion Warriors on the ropes in the series but a fatal combination of abysmal shooting, questionable officiating and a most untimely injury to star Chris Paul saw the Rockets serve the Warriors another NBA Finals trip on the proverbial silver platter.
But, will I be any less glued to my TV for the fourth consecutive installment of the Warriors-Cavaliers NBA Finals saga? No way.
More than ever, this series has everything an objective sports fan could want — chiefly, the greatest basketball player of his generation, currently playing at the best of his extraordinary abilities, going up against a seemingly unbeatable foe.
In a career filled with amazing accomplishments, Cavs star LeBron James has somehow been more outstanding than ever during these playoffs in his 15th NBA season. What James has done during this run to the Finals is nothing short of great, and as a sports fan, there are not many things more exciting than watching greatness and history unfold right before your eyes.
While seeing James complete one of the most exceptional individual postseasons in NBA history with an epic upset of the ridiculously talent-rich Warriors would be great, it just doesn’t seem realistic. As any pro wrestling announcer would shout anytime the popular babyface is overwhelmed by the dastardly stable of three or more villains, “It’s the numbers game!”
Four out of the five regular starters for the Warriors are all-stars. So, even if the NBA’s second-best player, Kevin Durant, is having a rare off-night, sharp-shooter Steph Curry can get the hot hand and blow a team away, or perhaps Klay Thompson will casually drop seven or eight 3-pointers.
Versatile forward Draymond Green is regarded as one of the league’s best defenders, and veteran Andre Iguodala isn’t too far behind on the defensive end (although he’ll reportedly miss, at least, Game 1 of the Finals).
Then, there’s the added reinforcements off the bench like Shaun Livingston, Nick Young and David West, who all could start (and have started, before joining the Warriors) for other teams — including, probably, the Cavs.
When thinking about James’ improbable task of winning these Finals, one might harken back to the main chorus of the Marvin Gaye-Tammi Terrell classic:
“Ain’t no mountain high enough. Ain’t no valley low enough. Ain’t no river wide enough. To keep me from getting to you babe.”
After how he’s performed in these playoffs, James must feel this way about that Larry O’Brien Trophy. But, the Warriors are a mountain too high, a valley too low, and a river too wide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.