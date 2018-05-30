It was ugly, but we’re here.
For the fourth year in a row, the Cleveland Cavaliers will go to battle against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. And, yes, I know Vegas says the Cavs have absolutely no chance in winning this series — but stranger things have happened (remember 2016 Finals, right?).
Salty Rocket fans (Hey, I was rooting for y’all, but mainly because I wanted to attend a Finals game) are vowing not to watch the Finals, as well as other NBA fans around the country who are weary of seeing the same two teams, year after year.
Never in the history of American major league team sports have the same two teams met to decide the championship four times in a row. So, yeah, history will be made once again.
Now, most of you know that I’m a huge LeBron James fan, and I’ve had the honor of writing a column on the Finals for the past few years (He’s going to his eighth straight but whose counting) on why I believe LBJ and whatever team he’s on “should” win the series.
So, with that being said, here’s why I believe the Cavs have a chance to win:
• LeBron James: He is having one of the best seasons of his illustrious 15-year career. And, although they want to “give” the MVP to James Harden — James is putting up MVP numbers, has set numerous records this year, taken over multiple No. 1 spots in NBA history during this playoff run and, oh yeah, he’s still the best player on the planet.
• This Cavalier team is not supposed to be here. I know a lot of y’all assumed that once Kyrie Irving left that the Cavs would make the playoffs — but surely they wouldn’t be in the Finals — again. Well, again, we do have LBJ, who masterfully went through the 2018 playoffs with a chip on his shoulder, proving once again, that as long as he’s on the court, he’ll will his team to victories — win, lose or draw.
• Finally, LeBron James. James, as the greatest player in the NBA, has basically achieved his greatest accomplishment yet by getting the likes of an always hurt Kevin Love, plays when he wants to play, JR Smith, new to the Finals George Hill, Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr., and Jordan Clarkson and tried and true veterans Kyle Korver and Tristan Thompson to the 2018 NBA Finals. Plus, our bench this year, believe it or not, is better than the Warriors. And, Love (who easily has the edge over Kevon Looney), Smith and Thompson have been here before, so hopefully, their experience will count for something. Here’s hoping they can reach back to 2016 and shock the world.
#BacktoBelieveLand #Cavsin7 (at least that’s what I’m hoping and praying for!)
