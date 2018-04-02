On Monday, the Houston Astros made their much anticipated home debut for the 2018 season, and the sell-out crowd of 42,675 fans teemed with excitement for a moment they had never experienced before — the unveiling of a World Series pennant in Houston.
The big reveal concluded what were memorable pre-game festivities, which included the Commissioner’s Trophy being presented by Astros owner Jim Crane (after a ride from right field on a Clydesdale-drawn carriage) and the unveiling of a re-designed pennant for the 2005 National League champion team.
What is, perhaps, as significant as the new set-up is what are no longer featured prominently below the left field lights at Minute Maid Park. Gone now are the Astros’ handful of division championship banners. That’s because the Astros are no longer in the business of hanging banners for regular season achievements — they’re now in the hanging championship banners business.
With something as simple as a few changes to the decor in left field, the Astros have made a statement that they are no loser franchise clinging to middle-of-the-road achievements.
They’re not like that franchise that resides on Kirby Street on the other side of town with four AFC South championship banners hanging from the rafters (Side note: could you imagine the New England Patriots or any other championship-level franchise hanging every divisional title banner they won? At least in baseball in basketball, a division title is a fairly legitimate achievement considering how long each season is in MLB and the NBA).
While the Texans have consistently been content with mediocrity, the Astros, with their “never settle” slogan this season, won’t be satisfied with anything less than another championship run. And, that’s a great thing for long suffering Houston sports fans to see.
