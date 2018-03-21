There’s a great scene in the 2008 Batman movie “The Dark Knight” where Heath Ledger’s Joker, disguised as a nurse, seeks to convince Aaron Eckhart’s Harvey Dent, strapped to a hospital bed and badly burned from an assassination attempt by the Joker, the pointlessness of following the status quo and that disrupting the status quo is a good thing.
“Introduce a little anarchy. You upset the established order, and everything becomes chaos. I’m an agent of chaos,” Joker tells Dent.
If the Joker were a sports fan, he’d have to be pretty pleased with in this year’s men’s NCAA Tournament, as multiple agents of chaos have thrown into disarray what many accepted as the established order, creating one of the most entertaining and unpredictable March Madness opening weekends in years — and maybe ever.
First, there was the history made when Virginia became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the first round. I always thought I’d live to see the day a 16-seed would win, but I expected it would be in a close game on a crazy buzzer-beater.
Nope. Even the most unexpected upset in tournament history had to happen in unexpected fashion, as the little-known University of Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers caught fire against one of the best defenses in the country to blow out the Cavaliers (who only had two losses on the entire season) by 20 points.
But, the chaos wasn’t done yet. In the South Bracket, none of the top four seeded teams (including Virginia) made it past the round of 32.
No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago (and their adorable team chaplain, 98-year-old Sister Jean) knocked off the 3-seed, Tennessee, on a last-second shot following a dramatic buzzer-beater that ousted Miami in the first round.
No. 7 seed Nevada staged a huge comeback to knock out 2-seed Cincinnati in the second round, and No. 13 seed Buffalo stampeded 4-seed Arizona in the first round, leaving 5-seed Kentucky (which meets No. 9 seed Kansas State in the Sweet 16) as the highest-seeded team remaining in the South.
Chaos also was seen in the West Bracket, as the top two seeded teams did not survive the opening weekend. No. 9 seed Florida State rallied to send 1-seed Xavier home in the second round, and 7-seed Texas A&M dominated basketball royalty, 2-seed North Carolina, in the second round. Those two teams will be joined by 3-seed Michigan and 4-seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.
The only brackets with a semblance of normality are the East (where the top three teams — No. 1 Villanova, No. 2 Purdue and No. 3 Texas Tech — and No. 5 seed West Virginia advanced to the Sweet 16) and the Midwest (with its top two seeds still alive). But, in the Midwest, there’s still some minor disorder, as No. 11 Syracuse edged No. 3 Michigan State to join No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Duke and No. 5 Clemson in the Sweet 16.
Even with all the madness of the opening weekend, there’s still a good chance that an established order of college basketball blue bloods will be the last teams standing in the Final Four after this weekend’s slate of games, but this year feels different. And, frankly, it’ll be nice to see some different programs in the mix for a national title for once.
Or, to quote the Joker again, “And you know the thing about chaos, Harvey? It’s fair.”
