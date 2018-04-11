Many readers will begin to notice (if they haven’t already) that on many days, the already limited space that Sports Plus is allotted in the print edition of The Daily News is getting cut back even further.
That’s because a recently imposed tariff has literally put newsprint at a premium, and cut-backs have been made (a thorough explanation of the situation ran on page A4 of the April 1 edition and A1 of the April 5 edition of The Daily News). So, while this issue is ongoing, there will be some adjustments to in-print sports coverage.
On game nights, for the few games we can get a warm body to, most of those stories will be told in abbreviated fashion in print. But, this is where our website, galvnews.com/sports, becomes an invaluable tool. In addition to already running roundups online for games we can’t get a reporter to, the website also will feature the more complete game stories for the ones that get cut for space in print.
Page B2 will stick around, although it will likely have to share space for news in brief from the wide world of sports.
Lastly, my column may not appear every Thursday going forward. If there are more important local matters, my silly thoughts don’t need to be taking up space. The other columnists will continue to bring news and thoughts on their specific areas of expertise.
Sports Plus, like the newspaper as a whole, will just have to tighten our belt until the pants (aka the the current situation with newsprint costs) are fixed.
