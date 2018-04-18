Anytime the latest hot pop song gets stuck in my head I feel duped, embarrassed and almost angry, even though getting into people’s heads is exactly what these songs are engineered to do.
I’m not a fan of the genre at all, but for those of us who still flip through the radio stations on their way to and from work, those types of songs are hard to avoid. And once those melodic tentacles latch onto your brain, they don’t let go, and, dang it, you’ve got a song stuck in your head.
So, as I type this column with the song “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha (featuring Florida Georgia Line) most unfortunately stuck in my head, it dawned on me that something in the sports world just seems meant to be right now — an NBA Finals series between the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.
How great would it be for these two cities, both celebrating the end of decades of sports misery, to meet in the NBA Finals to duke it out for one more world title? And while it won’t be easy, it’s not exactly a pie-in-the-sky dream matchup either, as both teams look like real contenders.
The Rockets own the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, won 32 of their final 35 regular season games and have been nearly unstoppable when their big three of James Harden, Chris Paul and Clint Capela are all in the lineup.
The No. 3 seed in the East, the young Sixers are arguably the hottest team in the playoffs as they ended their regular season on a 16-game winning streak.
In the West, the defending champion Golden State Warriors appear to have clicked into high gear and are looking like their scary-good selves (even with star Steph Curry currently injured). The Oklahoma City Thunder with their big three of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony will be no push-overs either.
In the East, the underrated No. 1 seed (if there is such a thing) Toronto Raptors, the scrappy Boston Celtics and any team with LeBron James on it (currently the Cleveland Cavaliers) will be threats to the Sixers.
But, a Rockets-Sixers Finals not only seems like a real possibility, but feels destined. “Baby, just let it be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.