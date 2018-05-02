Two weeks ago, while getting a word in with longtime Galveston baseball coach Gary Key before his number retirement ceremony, Key talked about how he enjoyed the unpredictable nature of the game, with that aspect to it making it something to which he could dedicate his life.
That unpredictability has been on full display for both prep baseball and softball this season, once again making both sports pleasing ways to end the high school sports year.
Who could have predicted Santa Fe’s baseball team would win the program’s first out-right district title in 17 years with a pitching staff comprised of all sophomores (a big congrats to the Indians, by the way)? But, it happened
Who would have imagined that defending District 24-6A baseball champions Dickinson, with most of its team back, would be fighting to the last game of the season just to get into the playoffs, while last year’s fourth-place finisher, Clear Falls, would rise to claim its first-ever outright district title (another big congrats to the Knights)? But, that happened, too.
Who would have thought Texas City’s baseball team, out of the playoff race, would knock off two playoff-bound teams in the last week of the season to force a three-way tie for second place in District 23-5A? But, that’s how it went down.
Few would have thought Santa Fe softball’s long district winning streak would be snapped by a team that did not even qualify for the playoffs in Ball High. But, the Lady Tors did it.
In the softball bi-district playoffs against beatable District 23-6A foes, almost no one would have predicted that the only 24-6A team left standing would be fourth-place finisher Clear Falls. But, district champion Alvin, runner-up Clear Springs and three-seed Clear Creek were all stunned in the first round.
As we head to the first round of the baseball playoffs and the second round of the softball postseason, there is one safe prediction — that something unpredictable will happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.