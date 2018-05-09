In Tuesday night’s Western Conference semifinals close-out game, Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul did exactly one of the two key things he was brought to the team to do — pick up the superstar slack when team leader James Harden inevitably fades in the playoffs.
Paul did that, and then some.
With Harden having a cold shooting night, Paul’s monster game (41 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds) carried the Rockets to a 112-102 win at home over the Utah Jazz to win the series, 4-1, and advance to the Western Conference finals.
It’s a nice way for Paul to earn his first trip to a conference finals in his storied 13-year NBA career — having a great close-out game and, in doing so, fulfilling his purpose on his new team.
Last year, Tuesday’s Game 5 would have been a loss, and the series may already be in jeopardy for the Rockets, just like last year’s disappointing semifinals series against the San Antonio Spurs, which the Rockets lost in six.
That series wasn’t disappointing because the Rockets were the better team — they weren’t. It was disappointing because of how they lost.
The Rockets’ go-to guy Harden was close to invisible by the end of series, worn down from a long season of carrying the team. And with no other player on the roster with the ability to take a game over, the Rockets were annihilated in the close-out game on their home court.
It was obvious in that moment that the Rockets could never take the next step toward being a legitimate championship contender with that set of personnel, so in the offseason, general manager Daryl Morey traded roughly half the roster to acquire Paul and have him share the load of leading the team with Harden.
The team then added a slew of long, defensive-minded wing players — P.J. Tucker (a long time friend of Paul’s), Luc Mbah a Moute and Gerald Green — to help Trevor Ariza lock down opponents’ top-tier stars.
Rockets fans have to hope that this is the right formula for an NBA championship, obviously the other key thing the Rockets’ trade for Paul was all about. Next up, though, is a Western Conference blockbuster against the scary-good defending champion Golden State Warriors.
