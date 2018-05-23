About two years ago, I remember sitting in a press box at Sweeny High School’s baseball field watching the rain pour down on a field where a Santa Fe playoff game was supposed to have already started.
As I grew more and more stir crazy, I noticed fans had taken shelter under a covered area near the bathrooms. “Maybe someone down there knows if this game is even going to happen,” I thought to myself, because the rain showed no signs of relenting.
So, I raced from the press box down the bleachers and toward the covered area in the deluge. As soon as I arrived, one fan, a lady who I had never met, grabbed my Daily News press badge and dried it off. Such a simple gesture, but one that stuck with me.
Obviously, it showed the kind nature of many of the folks in Santa Fe, something that a lot more people have now discovered after Friday’s tragedy.
But, it also showed that the Galveston County community stands together, whether it’s something as small as being a little wet or as solemn as dealing with the unfathomable shock and sadness of having 10 lives lost in a senseless act of violence.
And, it showed that a common interest in sports can brighten a gloomy day. It’s hard to imagine a day darker than Friday, but sports almost immediately emerged to be a part of the healing process.
Look how the Clear Springs baseball team (Galveston County’s last remaining team in the playoffs) has stepped up to show solidarity with Santa Fe, starting in their playoff game against Kingwood just a few hours after Friday morning’s school shooting.
And, rather than delaying their game further or forfeiting altogether, the Indians baseball team resumed their playoff series against Kingwood Park on Saturday, giving a ballpark packed with their fans a needed distraction.
In the days since the shooting, all the major Houston pro sports teams have shown their support — most notably J.J. Watt’s offer to fund all the victim’s funerals and his visits with the injured survivors, and Rockets owner (and Galveston native) Tilman Fertitta setting aside tickets to Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals for the entire Santa Fe senior class.
If I recall, I spent roughly six hours, from the early afternoon well into the evening, waiting with the fans while coaches hoped to wait out the rain and play the day’s scheduled game. But the rain never relented, and the game was postponed. It was good day now that I look back on it.
