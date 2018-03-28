It seems like little time has passed since the Houston Astros clinched their first-ever World Series title and paraded through the streets of downtown Houston in celebration.
I recently commented to a colleague how short this offseason seemed, and the colleague (whose hometown Boston Red Sox have plenty of recent experience in winning World Series) simply replied that’s the way it is when a team wins a World Series.
Now, opening day for the 2018 MLB season is upon us, and there are plenty of reasons to believe the 2018-19 offseason will be another short one for the Astros.
For starters, the Astros’ core group of hitters who led the most dangerous offense in baseball last season all return, and the young group still has the potential to be even better than before.
In the starting pitching staff, last year’s late-season acquisition Justin Verlander will now have a full season with the Astros, joining fellow aces Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers Jr., the team’s biggest offseason pickup Gerrit Cole, and World Series Game 7 hero Charlie Morton to form one of the deepest and talent-rich rotations in the league.
The bullpen is still the Astros’ weakest point, but the team made some under-the-radar acquisitions in Joe Smith and Hector Rondon to add some depth to their relief pitching. Brad Peacock is perhaps the biggest addition to the bullpen, where he excelled last season before injuries forced him into the starting rotation.
Yes, the Astros look primed for another World Series run, but it won’t be easy, as the rest of the league made major splashes in the offseason in attempts to close the gap between themselves and Houston — most notably the New York Yankees adding former Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, and the L.A. Angels winning the sweepstakes for Japanese star Shohei Otani, as well as getting perennial MVP candidate Mike Trout back from injury.
After living up to their 2017 season slogan of “earn history,” the Astros enter this season with the mantra of “never settle.” All early indications seem to show the team will live up to that slogan, as well.
