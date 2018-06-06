Even the best in the game occasionally need to look at themselves and make adjustments; Justin Verlander famously did so after joining the Houston Astros late last season.
Astros coaches raved about how Verlander, one of the greatest pitchers of his generation, pored through film and the team’s wide array of analytics information to make tweaks to his off-speed pitches.
The results were clear. Verlander had a 10-8 record and 3.82 earned runs average in 28 starts for the Detroit Tigers in 2017. He then proceeded to go 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA in his final five regular season starts with the Astros, not to mention his performances against the best of the best in the playoffs.
This season, Verlander continues to be rejuvenated, and, seven years later, he is looking every bit the Cy Young and MVP award winner he was in 2011. All it took was some adjustments.
That’s why it was disappointing to read that the Astros’ 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel was offering more excuses than solutions after getting shelled to the tune of seven earned runs (six of which came in the first two innings and six of which came by way of three home runs) in 6.2 innings by the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
In a nutshell, Keuchel claimed that he executed a strong game plan, and the only way that the Mariners could beat that game plan had to be because he was either tipping his pitches or Seattle was stealing signs from young Astros catcher Max Stassi.
Well, to quote legendary heavyweight pugilist Mike Tyson, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”
Maybe the Mariners used nefarious methods to rough up Keuchel, or maybe Keuchel just failed to see his game plan was not going to work after the Mariners landed a couple haymakers and failed to adjust as they continued to wail on him.
And while sometimes in the marathon that is the MLB regular season it’s just not a guy’s night, frankly, Keuchel hasn’t had many good game plans all season, as he has struggled to a 3-8 record with a 4.13 ERA, to date.
Compounding Keuchel’s struggles is the fact that he can’t just sling some mid- to high-90s fastballs on days he’s not at 100 percent, like teammates Verlander and Gerit Cole. Keuchel’s pitching prowess relies on pinpoint accuracy on pitch location, as well as the ability to keep batters guessing on what type of pitch he’ll throw next.
If Keuchel is going to get even close to being back at his Cy Young form, it’s going to take serious introspection, lots of studying and making some pretty significant adjustments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.