The Galveston College baseball and softball teams both saw their seasons come to an end this past week with the Whitecap softball team getting knocked out of the NJCAA national tournament, while the baseball team was eliminated in the regional tournament.
SOFTBALL
The Galveston College Whitecaps’ unforgettable year came to an end in St. George, Utah this past week, losing to Eastern Arizona 5-1 and then Central Alabama 8-1 in the NJCAA tournament.
It was the first time since 2002 that the Whitecaps were playing in the national tournament, having won the Region 14 title just a week earlier.
VS. EASTERN ARIZONA
Playing against seventh-seeded Eastern Arizona in the first round on Wednesday night, the Whitecaps could register hits but not many runs as they were dealt a 5-1 loss.
Galveston College had four hits to Eastern Arizona’s five.
Galveston College took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Eastern Arizona got on the board in the second inning.
Eastern Arizona scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take control of the game and added one more run in the fifth.
Ashley Kriesel was the starting pitcher for the Whitecaps, pitching the entire game.
Kendall Rauk was the winning pitcher for Eastern Arizona.
VS. CENTRAL ALABAMA
Needing a win to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament, the Whitecaps’ season came to an end with an 8-1 loss to Central Alabama on Thursday.
Central Alabama didn’t trail the entire game as they built a 2-0 lead in the first inning and then added three runs in the second frame to take a 5-0 lead.
Galveston College’s lone run came in the fourth but it wasn’t enough.
Central Alabama scored three more runs in the fifth and finished with six hits to the Whitecaps’ three.
Central Alabama went on to face Seminole State in the next round before losing 11-6.
The Whitecaps season ends with a 35-11 overall record that included a first-place finish in the Region 14 South Division and the region tournament championship over Tyler Junior College as well as a 15-game winning streak in the regular season.
BASEBALL
The Galveston College Whitecaps were knocked out of the Region 14 tournament with a 9-6 loss Alvin Community College on Monday in Lufkin in the elimination bracket.
VS. NORTHEAST
After beating No. 1-seeded Navarro in a 7-6 upset last Saturday in the first round, the Whitecaps fell to Northeast, 9-5, on Sunday in the double-elimination tournament.
The loss sent the Whitecaps to the elimination bracket.
VS. ANGELINA
The Whitecaps didn’t let the loss to Northeast get them down as they recovered with an 11-2 win to eliminate Angelina on Monday afternoon.
VS. ALVIN
The Whitecaps fell short against Alvin on Monday night which ended their season in a 9-6 loss.
Alvin would advance to face San Jacinto, losing 16-6. San Jacinto would go on to win the tournament over Northeast in two games, winning by scores of 9-3 and 8-7 to clinch the regional title.
The Whitecaps finished their season with a 23-34 overall record.
