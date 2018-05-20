The Texas Southern went undefeated in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) baseball tournament to win back-to-back championships and their third championship in the past four years. The Tigers’ journey to back-to-back SWAC Championship tournament titles began with a commanding 10-3 victory over Alcorn State. Tigers pitcher and Clear Creek alumnus Aron Solis gave up eight hits, three runs and struck out three in 6.1 innings. Solis was named SWAC Pitcher of the Year earlier in the week.
The big inning for the Tigers was the sixth inning when they drove in four. Christian Sanchez had a three-run double to left-field. Sanchez would come home on a Jose Camacho sacrifice fly.
The next opponent that stood in the way of the Tigers’ chance at repeating was Jackson State, who the Tigers defeated in back-to-back games.
In the first game, the Tigers’ top of the order was a problem for Jackson State. Leadoff hitter Kamren Dukes went 3-for-3 and was named SWAC Player of the Year. The second and third hitter in Gaudencio Lucca and Camacho had two RBI apiece.
The Tigers’ Chris Suarez dazzled in the final two innings to earn his fifth save of the season. He gave up one run and struck out three.
The Tigers had trouble with Jackson State in the second game as the Tigers would win in walk-off fashion in the 10th inning. The Tigers went into the ninth inning down by one. The Tigers got the first two batters on-base due to a double by Sanchez and a single by Camacho. Pinch hitter Keanu Van Kuren brought in tying run with a sacrifice fly. The Tigers’ Victor Cruz’s sacrifice fly that brought in Ricky Urbano sent them to the championship game.
In the championship game, the Tigers brought their ace to the mound in Solis, but at the end of the day, he wasn’t needed. Solis got his 10th victory of the season. The Tigers defeated Grambling State, 18-3. Every Tigers’ starting batter had at least one hit in the game. The massive inning for the Tigers came in the third inning where they scored nine runs. Sanchez led the Tigers with five RBI. He went 2-for-4 with two runs and a home run.
The Tigers will find out where they will play in the Regionals on May 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.