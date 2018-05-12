The Texas Southern Lady Tigers were knocked out of the SWAC tournament after back-to-back losses to Alabama State and Prairie View A&M.
It all started with the Lady Tigers' blowout victory over Mississippi Valley State, where the Lady Tigers tied a season-high in runs with 11. The SWAC Freshman of the Year Julia Bilbao had six of the Lady Tigers’ RBIs.
In the Lady Tigers’ second game of the SWAC tournament, they defeated Alabama A&M on a walk-off RBI single by Zariah Robins that brought in Alyssa Garcia. The Lady Tigers’ Bilbao once again led them in RBI with two.
Things began to turn for the worse for the Lady Tigers in their next game against Alabama State. The Lady Tigers lost, 6-3, due to a four-run second inning by Alabama State. Lady Tigers’ starter Felicia Garza only lasted 1 1/3 innings, while the Lady Tigers had to bring their ace out of the bullpen in Jasmin Fulmore. She went 5 1/3 innings giving up seven hits and two runs.
Since the Lady Tigers lost to Alabama State they had to win their next three games to become SWAC tournament champions, but their next opponent was in-state rival Prairie View A&M. The Lady Tigers' hopes to be SWAC champion came to an end after their 4-3 loss to Prairie View A&M.
The Lady Tigers season has come to close, but they do have a bright future with Bilbao being selected SWAC Freshman of the Year. The Lady Tigers will miss SWAC Player & Pitcher of the Year Lauren Rodriguez. She finished the season with a 2.86 ERA. The Lady Tigers’ second ace Jasmin Fulmore will also be missed. She finished the season with a 2.74 ERA. The Lady Tigers will lose both of them due to graduation.
Dickinson native Ebony Wiltz had an outstanding season. She had a .383 batting average with 15 stolen bases.
