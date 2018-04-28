A rough week for the Rice Owls baseball team ended on the right note with a 3-2 win over the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday for their only win of the week.
But the main story for the Owls was head coach Wayne Graham announcing that this would be his last season at Rice.
According to ESPN.com, Graham, 82, said Wednesday that Rice athletic director Joe Karlgaard told him last week that his contract won’t be renewed after this season. Graham, who is the oldest coach in Division I baseball, led the Owls to a national championship in 2003.
Graham has won more than 1,100 games in his 27 seasons at Rice.
The Owls are currently 17-24-2 overall and 7-11-2 in Conference USA play. They are in danger of missing out on the NCAA tournament for the first time in 24 years.
VS. FLORIDA ATLANTIC
Rice recorded its second tie of the season when last Sunday’s game against Florida Atlantic abruptly ended by an imposed travel curfew in a 6-6 draw at home.
The program now has two ties in the last month after going 60 years without ever recording a tie.
Florida Atlantic took a 2-0 lead in the second inning before Rice could get on the board with a single run in the third.
Rice scored three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to tie the game up at 6-6.
But Rice couldn’t complete the comeback attempt.
Ford Proctor scored three runs and had two hits with three RBIs.
VS. CHARLOTTE
Rice began its Conference USA series with Charlotte on Friday at home with an 8-6 loss.
Rice rallied for one run in the bottom of the ninth inning and put two more runners on base but couldn’t capitalize.
Rice trailed throughout the game and found themselves down 8-5 at the bottom of the ninth before Bradley Gneiting managed to get on base with a double to left-center. Ford Proctor followed it up with an RBI double to left.
Trei Cruz had three hits and two runs and two RBIs.
Rice ended the week with a 3-2 win over the 49ers on Saturday at home.
The Owls scored three runs in the sixth inning and held off a two-run rally from the 49ers in the eighth.
Proctor had two hits, one run and one RBI for the Owls.
UP NEXT
The Owls will look to turn their fortunes around with their series finale matchup with Charlotte at 11 a.m. Sunday before taking on Lamar on Wednesday at home.
