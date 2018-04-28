The Houston Cougars remain in first place in the American Athletic Conference standings in baseball, while the softball team managed to take care of nationally-ranked Baylor in this week’s games.
BASEBALL
The Houston Cougars sit at the top of the AAC conference standings after wins over Wichita State and East Carolina this past week.
The Cougars are now 27-16 overall and 12-5 in the AAC.
VS. WICHITA STATE
The Cougars wrapped-up their series with the No. 24-ranked Wichita State Shockers with a doubleheader sweep last Sunday afternoon at Schroeder Park, winning 6-5 in game one and 3-1 in game two.
In game one, the Cougars had two home runs as they out-hit the Shockers 10-8.
Friendswood alum Lael Lockhart went 4-for-4 and had two RBIs. Tyler Bielamowicz recorded his first home run of the season to drive in two runners.
Grayson Padgett’s walk-off home run in the seventh gave the Cougars the win.
The Cougars took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning before Wichita State responded with four runs in the top of the third and added a single run in the fourth.
Houston tied it up in the bottom of the third with Bielamowicz’s home run.
Lockhart scored Clear Creek alum Landon Etzel with his RBI double in the sixth inning.
In game two, Cooper Coldiron had two doubles and drove in two RBIs to help the Cougars to a 3-1 win.
Houston tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth before adding two more runs in the sixth to seal the sweep over their conference opponent.
VS. TEXAS
The Cougars came up short in their non-conference battle over No. 19 Texas on Tuesday night in Austin in their 9-4 loss.
The Cougars had a 3-0 lead after two innings before Texas used a four-run surge in the third and a five-run sprint in the fourth to go in front.
Connor Hollis had two runs and two hits with one RBI for the Cougars.
VS. EAST CAROLINA
Houston shook off its loss to Texas by rallying for a 5-4 win over No. 7 ECU on Friday in Greenville, N.C. to open up this weekend’s series with the Pirates.
The Pirates jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second inning before the Cougars began to crawl back.
Wendell Champion doubled to score Bielamowicz to put the Cougars on the board in the fourth.
Hollis scored on an RBI by Jared Triolo in the fifth before ECU could respond in their half of the frame with a single run.
Champion’s two-run homer in the sixth helped Houston take the lead after Bielamowicz scored.
The Cougars won their series with East Carolina in their 3-1 win on Saturday in Greenville, N.C.
UP NEXT
The Cougars will finish up their series with ECU at 10:30 a.m. Sunday before taking on Sam Houston State on Tuesday at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.
SOFTBALL
The Cougars registered losses to conference foes at the start and end of the week but managed two wins in between, including a non-conference win over No. 19 Baylor.
Houston now sits at 31-19 overall and 9-8 in conference play.
VS. TULSA
With the Cougars already clinching the series against Tulsa last week, the Golden Hurricane had the last laugh in Houston’s 7-2 loss last Sunday afternoon at Cougar Softball Stadium.
Tulsa finished with 12 hits while Houston had five.
An early Houston 1-0 lead began to disappear in the third inning when Tulsa tied it up and soon didn’t look back.
Savannah Heebner and Maya Thomas each went 2-for-3 at the plate.
VS. BAYLOR
Playing in a doubleheader on Tuesday night at home, the Cougars ended up splitting against No. 19 Baylor. The Bears won the first meeting 1-0 before the Cougars won the second, 4-3.
Aspen Howie led the Cougars offensively, going 3-for-6 throughout the doubleheader.
A solo home run by the Bears in the ninth inning was the difference maker in game one.
In game two, the Cougars scored two runs in the second and two in the fourth before holding off a 3-run surge by the Bears in the sixth inning to split the doubleheader.
VS. UCONN
The Cougars split their Saturday doubleheader with the UConn Huskies in Storrs, Conn., winning 8-0 in five innings in game one before losing 4-2 in game two.
Heebner had three runs and one hit for the Cougars in game one.
In game two, UConn scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead and Houston couldn’t comeback.
UP NEXT
The Cougars will next face UConn in the series finale at 11 a.m. Sunday before taking on Memphis next weekend at home.
