It was a banner week for Texas Southern as both the baseball and softball programs clinched division titles.
SOFTBALL
The Texas Southern Lady Tigers claimed their ninth consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) West Division title on Friday after defeating Alcorn State, 9-0, in five innings.
The Lady Tigers’ pitcher Felicia Garza gave up three hits and struck out two in five scoreless innings. It was Garza’s first win of the season.
The Lady Tigers’ Tevanae Tate had three RBIs in the game with three hits and two runs. All three of her RBIs came on singles.
Dickinson native Ebony Wiltz had one of her best games of the season as she went 2-for-4 with two runs.
The Lady Tigers’ Madilynn Marek had three RBIs on two doubles.
The Lady Tigers will head into the SWAC tournament with the No. 1 seed.
BASEBALL
The Texas Southern Tigers clinched their third SWAC West title in school history on Friday, as well, with an 8-1 victory over Grambling.
The Tigers’ ace and Clear Creek alumnus Aron Solis dazzled on the mound, as he gave up six hits and one run in seven innings. It was Solis’ eighth win of the season.
In the batter's box, it was all about Kamren Dukes. He went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Dukes was on fire all season, as he currently has a 32-game hitting streak. This streak is the longest currently active streak in the nation and tied for the second-longest streak by a Division I player in 2018. He claimed another spot in TSU's athletics history, as Dukes' four hits pushed his single-season total to 81 hits. Dukes broke the previous mark of 77 hits by Ray Hernandez during the 2010 season.
The Tigers’ Christian Sanchez brought Dukes home twice in the game on a sacrifice fly and a single.
Grambling’s only run came in the seventh innings on a home run by Drexler Macaay.
The Tigers will head to the SWAC tournament with the No. 1 seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.