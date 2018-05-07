PORT ARTHUR
The Galveston College Whitecaps clinched the NJCAA Region 14 softball title in one of the more unusual circumstances.
Playing against No. 5 nationally-ranked Tyler Junior College Apaches in Monday’s championship game in Port Arthur, the game was halted due to an injury on the field to Galveston head coach Ken Delcambre that resulted in a broken nose. The Region 14 officials declared the game a halted no-contest since both teams had qualified for the NJCAA National Tournament.
Galveston College was declared the Region 14 champions, while Tyler was awarded runner-up.
The Whitecaps were leading 2-1 in the second inning when the injury happened.
“Being that we were undefeated, they declared us the outright champion and we were ahead when the event happened,” Delcambre said. “We came back and scored one run and then took the lead. Then we had the hit that hurt my face. One of our batters hit a line drive foul, and I didn’t even have a chance to move. It hit me right in the nose and messed it up.”
Delcambre was taken to University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. The timetable for his return is yet to be determined.
Fortunately for the Whitecaps, their season will continue with a spot in next week’s NJCAA national tournament secured. The top two teams automatically qualify for the NJCAA National Championship and the Whitecaps officially punched their ticket with a 6-5 win over Tyler Junior College on Sunday afternoon in the semifinal.
“I think we were really pumped up and ready to play in the tournament,” Delcambre said. “We hit the ball where we needed to and then we had great pitching. Our girls were really excited and ready to go. They did an outstanding job and played lights out.”
The Whitecaps (who finished No. 1 in the Region 14 South Division at the end of the regular season) defeated Angelina College 5-1 in the first round of the double-elimination tournament on Friday afternoon. With the win, the Whitecaps advanced to the winners’ bracket.
On Saturday, the Whitecaps survived in a 6-4 win over Bossier Parish to advance to Sunday’s game against nationally-ranked Tyler.
But things started out on the wrong note for the Whitecaps in Sunday’s contest.
The Apaches built a 4-0 lead after three innings.
However, Galveston College had a quick response, scoring four runs in the third to tie the game before Tyler regained the lead in the fifth at 5-4.
Galveston College had another response, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth and this time, the Whitecaps held on for the lead to take the win.
Kayla Kerr started in the circle for the Whitecaps, going five innings before Ashley Kriesel entered the contest.
Kriesel threw two strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit over the final two innings.
“We were down four runs before coming back and hitting them with four runs,” Delcambre said. “We made the plays and took care of business. Ashley Kriesel came in and played phenomenal. She looked like she overpowered them.”
At the plate, Caylei Allen went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Alyssa Martinez doubled home three runs for the Whitecaps in the third inning.
For the Apaches, Briana Paysinger and Courtnie Heller each had doubles. Shelbi Court recorded a solo home run and went 2-for-2.
Tyler defeated Bossier Parish 9-7 on Monday morning to set up a rematch with Galveston College in the championship and punch their ticket to nationals.
In the championship game, the Apaches took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after an RBI single by Heller.
The Whitecaps responded with an RBI single by Alyssa Martinez to tie the game. Anahi Hoover then used an RBI bunt single to give the Whitecaps the lead before the game’s sudden end shortly after.
The NJCAA National Championship Tournament will take place from May 16-19 in St. George, Utah.
