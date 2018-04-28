Both the Galveston College baseball and softball teams had a strong showing this past week as the regular season continues to wind down.
The softball team clinched the Region XIV South Zone Division with a doubleheader sweep over Alvin Community College, while the baseball team went 4-1 this week.
SOFTBALL
The Whitecaps managed to shut out Alvin Community College on Wednesday night at home, winning 13-0 in game one and 8-0 in game two.
The victories were enough for the Whitecaps (who improved to 30-9 overall and 20-4 in conference play) to finish first in their division as they prepare for next week’s region tournament.
“Well we’ve played very consistent throughout the season and to clinch first place, that gives us a lot of momentum going into next week’s tournament,” said Galveston College head coach Ken Delcambre. “The girls are performing well. I think they outright earned it. They’re excited and ready to go.”
The Whitecaps are now on a four-game winning streak after losing three in a row two weeks ago, which ended their previous winning streak of 15.
In game one against Alvin, the Whitecaps only allowed three hits while putting up 12 and scored nine runs alone in the third inning.
Galveston College pitcher Ashley Kriesel took the win in the circle.
In game two, the Whitecaps out-hit Alvin Community College 10-1 in a game that lasted five innings. The Whitecaps scored four runs in the first inning to take control.
Kayla Kerr was the winning pitcher for the Whitecaps.
“It seems like the girls were ready to play after the two loses to Blinn,” Delcambre said. “They came in and we managed to crush the ball. In game two, they just didn’t have it. In all fairness to them, they just looked tired from their schedule. We were hitting it really well.”
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps will close out the regular season with a doubleheader at home Monday against Baton Rouge Community College.
“We’ve played them a couple of times,” Delcambre said. “They’re a good team. They have a new head coach this year who has turned that team around. That will be a perfect warmup game for us going into the regional tournament.”
BASEBALL
The Galveston College Whitecaps recorded an 8-0 shutout win over Angelina College earlier this week before taking both games in a doubleheader over Laredo Community College on Friday. The week ended with the Whitecaps splitting with Laredo Community College on Saturday.
The Whitecaps improved to 18-31 overall and 10-20 in conference play.
“Well we got better as a team this week,” said Galveston College head coach Chris Joblin. “We improved in all phases of the game. We did a great job of throwing strikes. We had a much better offensive showing. We had a great defensive showing too.”
VS. ANGELINA COLLEGE
In what started out as a low-scoring affair, the Whitecaps scored six runs in the eighth inning in their 8-0 win over Angelina in Tuesday’s road game.
“It was really our pitching that was great in that game against Angelina College,” Joblin said. “We did well on the mound. Our pitchers did such a great job that day. Defensively, we made routine plays and that’s what we expect.”
VS. LAREDO COMMUNITY COLLEGE
On Friday, the Whitecaps swept Laredo Community College in a doubleheader, winning by scores of 11-1 and 8-2.
On Saturday, Galveston College came up short in game one, losing 10-9 before closing out the week with a 12-8 win in game two on the road.
“Really, for the most part, we played well in game one up until the very end,” Joblin said. “We allowed them to get back and made a few mistakes. That was frustrating. We did a really good job in game two.”
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps will face Wharton County Junior College in four games this week, starting with a doubleheader Thursday on the road before returning home for a doubleheader Saturday.
