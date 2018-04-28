Both the Texas Southern softball and baseball teams had tough weeks, as softball was only able to scratch out one win and the hot bats of the baseball team cooled down.
SOFTBALL
The Texas Southern Lady Tigers week didn’t go the way that they had planned as they started out the week getting shut out by Texas, 6-0.
The Lady Tigers had just four hits against Texas. Dickinson native Ebony Wiltz was one of the lucky Lady Tigers to get a hit.
The bad week continued once the Lady Tigers got home and faced their rival Prairie View A&M. The Lady Tigers scored a run in each of the second and third innings, but the bats would become cold after that.
In the second game against Prairie View A&M, the Lady Tigers would lose in heartbreaking walk-off fashion. Alyssa Garcia ripped a single up the middle to bring in two to end the game.
The Lady Tigers avoided the sweep as they won the final game of the three-game series, 4-2. The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the third inning behind a Jocilynn Ellis home run. It was her first home run of the season.
The Lady Tigers will face the Alcorn State Lady Braves this upcoming week in a three-game series to close out the SWAC. The Lady Tigers do remain in the lead in the division despite having an off-week.
BASEBALL
The Tigers also had a week where they didn’t play well. They came into this week winning their last three and scoring 20 runs in two of those three games.
The Tigers’ bats were fairly quiet throughout the week. They produced just seven runs in two games.
The Tigers first game was against Tulane on the road where the Tigers would fall, 8-2. They scored their two runs on a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single by Blake Hicks.
The Tigers would lose their second game 6-5 after an eighth-inning rally fell short. The Tigers’ lead-off hitter and center fielder Kameron Dukes had a two-RBI single. His single extended his hitting streak to 28 games, which is tied for the longest in the NCAA currently.
The Tigers’ ace Aron Solis didn’t have his best game. He gave up six hit and five runs in six innings.
The Tigers will return home next weekend after facing Texas A&M Corpus Christi to face Grambling State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.