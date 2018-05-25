Rice second baseman Trei Cruz broke a 3-3 deadlock with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to help lift Rice to a 5-4 win over Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA tournament.
Rice, now 26-29-2 on the season, remains in the winner’s bracket and is scheduled to play Florida Atlantic at 9 am. today in semifinal round. The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
Houston’s tournament run came to an end on Friday when it fell 12-1 in seven innings to No. 15 East Carolina in the American Athletic Conference tournament in Clearwater, Fla. With the loss, the Cougars will now await their postseason fate with a 36-23 overall record. The NCAA selection show will air at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPNU.
TEXAS SOUTHERN
Texas Southern won in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) tournament earlier this month to win back-to-back championships and their third championship in the past four years. The Tigers will find out Monday where they will play in the regionals of the tournament.
