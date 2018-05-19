The University of Houston baseball team ended its regular season while the softball team was knocked out of the NCAA regional tournament this past week.
BASEBALL
The American Athletic Conference champions ended their regular season this past week, closing out with a loss to UConn and registering wins over non-conference foes Southeastern Louisiana and Rice.
VS. UCONN
The Cougars started the week off on the wrong foot, losing to the No. 18 UConn Huskies in their last conference series of the regular series last Sunday in Storrs, Conn. in a 6-4 contest.
The Huskies scored one run in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings before adding two in the eighth and finished with nine hits and two errors.
The Cougars finished with eight hits and two errors.
Jared Triolo, Grayson Padgett and Connor Hollis each had two hits.
The Cougars had already locked up the American Athletic Conference title just a few days earlier.
VS. RICE
The Cougars never trailed as they took the season-long series against the Rice Owls in a 7-2 win Tuesday night at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.
Houston scored two runs in the first inning and three in the fifth inning and led 7-0 by the middle of the seventh inning before Rice could get on the board.
Houston put up 11 hits while Rice had three and one error.
Houston won the series with Rice 2-1 for the year.
VS. SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA
In their last road trip of the season, the Cougars won their first of a two-game series against Southeastern Louisiana, winning 6-3 on Thursday in Hammond, La.
The Cougars scored four runs in the first three innings combined to take a 4-0 lead before Southeastern Louisiana could get on the board. Houston added two more runs in the ninth to break away.
On Friday, the Cougars dropped their regular season finale in a 5-4 loss.
Southeastern Louisiana scored four runs in the eighth inning and the Cougars’ two-run rally in the ninth wasn’t enough.
UP NEXT
The Cougars (33-21 overall, 16-8 in conference) will next head to Clearwater, Fla. for the AAC tournament as the No. 1 seed and will face the No. 8 seed on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
The Houston Cougars were eliminated from the NCAA Regional Tournament after losing two games on Saturday.
VS. UL-LAFAYETTE
Playing in the first round of the NCAA Regional on Friday night in Baton Rouge, La., the Cougars came away with a 1-0 win over the Ragin Cajuns.
Pitcher Savannah Heebner tossed a shutout while Arielle James had a home run that made all the difference in the fourth inning.
The Cougars finished with five hits while the Ragin Cajuns only had two.
Heebner only walked three and struck out two in her 13th shutout of the season.
VS. LSU
On Saturday, the Cougars fell to the No. 12-ranked LSU Tigers in a pitchers’ duel, losing 1-0.
Houston outhit LSU, 5-4, but couldn’t get on the board.
LSU’s lone run came in the top of the fifth inning.
VS. UL-LAFAYETTE
The Cougars could not replicate their earlier success against the Ragin Cajuns, losing 7-2 in the elimination bracket on Saturday night.
The Cougars took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Ragin Cajuns scored three runs in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead.
Houston finished with four hits while the Ragin Cajuns had 11.
The loss ended Houston’s season at 37-22 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.