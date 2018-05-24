The Houston Cougars won two elimination games in the American Athletic Conference Championship on Thursday, beating Tulane, 18-7, in seven innings and downing No. 15 East Carolina, 5-3, to advance to a Game 7 today.
With the two wins, Houston improved to 36-22 on the year and has now won three straight elimination games in Clearwater to force today’s games against ECU.
The winner of today’s game between Houston and ECU will face the winner of USF and UConn in the championship game. The time and date of the championship game has not been set because of expected inclement weather.
Rice advances
In a continuation of a lightning-delayed Conference USA game Wednesday, Rice beat Louisiana Tech, 6-2, on Thursday afternoon. Rice is scheduled to take on Florida International today at 9 a.m., but more inclement weather is expected during the weekend.
