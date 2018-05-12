The Houston Cougars clinched a share of the American Athletic Conference regular season baseball championship this week, while the softball team’s bid for a conference title came up short this past week.
BASEBALL
History was made this past week when the Cougars claimed the AAC conference title for the second straight season with their doubleheader sweep over the UConn Huskies on Friday night in their last regular season series in conference play for this year, moving to 31-19 overall and 16-7 in conference play.
VS. UCF
The Cougars began the week by closing out their series in a 6-3 win over the UCF Knights last Sunday at Schroeder Park.
The Cougars scored four runs in the first inning to take a 4-1 lead and didn’t trail the rest of the way.
Friendswood alum Lael Lockhart put up two runs and one hit and the Cougars finished with eight hits total to UCF’s seven.
Houston put up two runs in the third.
The Cougars’ non-conference home game against Stephen F. Austin for this past Tuesday was cancelled due to academic conflicts and will not be rescheduled.
VS. UCONN
The Cougars swept the UConn Huskies on Friday in Hartford, Conn. to clinch a share of the conference title.
Houston won the first game in a 6-5 contest before winning 10-1 in game two.
With the wins, the Cougars have now won five titles in the last five years (three have been regular season titles).
It is the first time that Houston has won back-to-back conference titles since 1999 and 2000.
In game one, the Cougars tailed seven hits and Lockhart had a career-day with four RBIs and managing his first home run of the year with his three hits.
The Huskies’ late rally wasn’t enough in the ninth inning.
In game two, the Cougars put up 16 hits as Joe Davis had two homeruns.
Houston took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and took off from there.
UP NEXT
The Cougars will finish up their series with UConn at 10 a.m. this Sunday before taking on Rice in the final game of their series with the Owls at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Sugar Land’s Constellation Field.
Houston will face Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond, La. on Thursday and Friday.
SOFTBALL
The Cougars’ bid for an AAC Tournament championship ended with a 7-3 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in the semifinals on Friday, leaving Houston at 36-20 overall (13-8 in conference play).
VS. MEMPHIS
In the Cougars’ regular season finale, Houston went out on a bang with an 8-0 win over the Memphis Tigers in a run-ruled contest after five innings.
With the result, the Cougars finished second in the AAC regular season standings.
Houston came out strong with four runs in the first inning before scoring a single run in the second and added three more in the fourth.
Kaylin Crumpton had two runs and one hit and pitcher Savannah Heebner only allowed one hit and struck out three in her five innings of work.
VS. ECU
Entering the AAC Tournament as a No. 2 seed, the Cougars took care of No. 7 seed East Carolina in a 3-1 win on Thursday in Tampa, Fla. in the quarterfinals.
Both teams scored all of their runs in the fourth inning. Tierrah Williams’ three-run home run gave the Cougars their eventual winning hit.
Heebner struck out five and allowed nine hits.
VS. TULSA
The Cougars gave up two runs in the top of the first inning and couldn’t recover as the Golden Hurricane didn’t trail in their semifinal contest on Friday.
The Cougars managed to cut the gap to 5-3 in the sixth inning before Tulsa scored two more runs in response in the seventh and outhit the Cougars 9-5.
UP NEXT
The Cougars (who are receiving votes in the latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll) will await their postseason fate with the NCAA Selection Show airing at 9 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.
