The Rice Owls won two and dropped two this past week as they prepare for the final stretch in their regular season.
VS. UTSA
The Owls began the week by dropping a 7-0 game against the UTSA Roadrunners last Sunday in San Antonio.
Rice was held to just four base hits and a pair of walks while the Roadrunners struck out 15 in the last game of the weekend’s series.
UTSA took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and scored single runs in the second, third and eighth innings while putting up two in the fifth.
Despite the loss, the Owls still won the series 2-1.
VS. SAM HOUSTON STATE
The Owls finished up their road trip with a 5-3 win over the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Tuesday in Huntsville.
Rice scored two runs with two outs in the top of the ninth to rally past Sam Houston State after taking a 3-1 lead in the first inning before the Bearkats scored two runs in the seventh to tie things up.
Rice managed to score on a passed ball and a wild pitch in the ninth.
Ford Proctor and Ryan Chandler both had one hit and one run.
VS. UAB
The Owls used a six-run explosion in the bottom of the third inning to erase a 2-0 deficit in their 8-5 win over the UAB Blazers on Friday night at home.
Andrew Dunlap was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force the first run. Braden Comeaux had a double to left field, clearing the bases to put Rice ahead, 4-2. Bradly Gneiting’s second hit of the inning gave Rice a four-run advantage before the frame was over.
UAB answered back with a run in the fifth and scored two in the ninth but it wasn’t enough to overcome, despite outhitting Rice 8-7. Rice also finished with three errors while UAB had one.
Chandler finished with two runs.
Starting pitcher Matt Canterino earned his sixth win of the year with six innings of work, allowing two earned runs on five hits and put up five strikeouts.
Kendal Jefferies took over for the last three innings, striking out five.
The Owls couldn’t complete the comeback on Saturday in their 5-3 loss to UAB.
Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth, the Owls slowly climbed back, scoring single runs in the fourth, seventh and ninth.
The Owls left two men on base in the ninth as UAB held on.
Comeaux had one run and two hits with one RBI.
UP NEXT
The Owls (22-27-2 overall, 10-14-2 in Conference USA) will finish up their series with the Blazers at 1 p.m. this Sunday. They will then face city rivals Houston at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Constellation Field in Sugar Land before closing out the regular season against Florida International next weekend in Miami, Fla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.