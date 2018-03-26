A difficult week ended with two consecutive loses to Western Kentucky in a three-game series for the Rice Owls in baseball last week.
The Owls were dealt a 13-4 loss in a non-conference game to the Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday at home before beating Western Kentucky in a 4-0 victory on Friday. The Owls’ shutout win was the lone highlight of the week as they dropped a 5-4 and a 4-0 contest against the Hilltoppers.
The Owls are now 10-16 overall and 1-5 in Conference USA.
VS. TEXAS A&M
Playing against the No. 12-ranked Aggies, Texas A&M proved to be too much for the Owls, scoring six runs in the fourth inning and adding four more in the seventh in a game in which the Aggies never trailed.
Texas A&M collected 13 hits while Rice had 10 and the Owls scored all four of their runs in the sixth inning.
The Aggies hit solo home runs in the top of the first and second innings to build a 2-0 lead and made it 8-0 after four frames.
Bradley Gneiting, Ryan Chandler,Trei Cruz and Braden Comeaux each had base hits in the sixth inning. Chase Sarchet’s single cut the gap in half.
But the Owls couldn’t rally much further and A&M used a four-run seventh inning surge to put the game away.
The Owls surrendered a run in the ninth.
Cruz and Chandler both finished with two hits.
VS. WESTERN KENTUCKY
The Owls managed to shutout Western Kentucky in a 4-0 win on Friday.
Pitcher Matt Canterino posted 11 strikeouts and had a no-hitter in the eighth inning to help lead the Owls.
Chandler had two runs off three hits and one RBI while Justin Collins had one hit and one run.
The Owls took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a sacrifice from Cruz that scored Chandler.
Chandler scored Collins to make it 2-0 in the sixth. Cruz’s triple to center stretched the lead to 4-0.
Reliever Jackson Parthasarathy struck out three batters in the top of the ninth to preserve the shutout in his one inning of relief.
Western Kentucky scored four runs in the first inning to do the majority of the damage in the Owls’ 5-4 loss on Saturday.
Rice scored a single run in the second inning and three in the fourth to cut the deficit to one but neither team could score a run in the final five innings. Western Kentucky put up 15 hits while Rice had 11.
Comeaux had three hits while Ford Proctor, Collins and Gneiting each finished with two hits.
Western Kentucky’s home run in the first inning made it 3-0 before three consecutive singles paved the way for another run before the end of the frame.
The Hilltoppers ended the week with a 4-0 win on Sunday, scoring two runs in the third and fourth innings and putting up 10 hits. Rice finished with four hits.
Doubles by Nick Brunson and Steven Kraft gave Western Kentucky the lead before a hit batsman and three base hits extended the lead for the Hilltoppers.
Addison Moss started on the mound for the Rice and put in just 2.2 innings of work, striking out one and giving up three hits and two runs.
Roel Garcia pitched the remainder of the game, giving up seven hits and two runs and striking out two.
UP NEXT
The Owls will next face the Houston Cougars on Tuesday at home before taking on Southern Miss in a three-game series, starting on Friday and wrapping up on Sunday in Hattiesburg, Miss.
