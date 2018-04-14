The University of Houston baseball and softball teams both came away with decent showings in last week’s set of games.
The baseball team is now 20-14 overall and 6-4 in the American Athletic Conference.
The softball team is now 26-16 overall and 5-6 in conference play.
BASEBALL
VS. USF
The Cougars used a late rally, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to overtake South Florida 9-8 to clinch last weekend’s home series with the Bulls.
Trailing 8-6 in the seventh, the Cougars cut the deficit with Jared Triolo scoring off a Connor Hollis RBI single.
Tyler Bielamowicz doubled to plate Triolo to tie the game and a sacrifice bunt-fielders’ choice by Nick Slaughter scored Friendswood alum Lael Lockhart for the 9-8 lead.
VS. RICE
The Cougars won a pitchers’ duel against crosstown rivals Rice in their 1-0 win Tuesday at home.
Hollis was the difference maker for the Cougars with his seventh inning RBI-single to score Grayson Padgett.
Lockhart made his first career start at pitcher and held Rice hitless in three shutout innings of work. He allowed five walks and struck out three.
Houston finished with six hits while Rice had two.
VS. TULANE
Despite registering 14 hits and scoring 16 runs, the Cougars still came up short against the Tulane Green Wave in Friday’s 17-16 loss in New Orleans, La. to start the weekend series.
The Cougars scored 10 runs alone in the fourth inning to take a 12-2 lead before the Green Wave fought back.
Tulane finished with 15 hits.
UP NEXT
The Cougars will finish up their series with Tulane with a doubleheader starting at noon today before facing Sam Houston State at home on Tuesday and on the road on Wednesday. Houston will face Wichita State at home in next weekend’s series.
SOFTBALL
VS. USF
The Cougars dropped their final game of the series last Sunday against South Florida in a 7-4 loss in Tampa, Fla.
South Florida scored five runs in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie and the Cougars’ two run surge in the sixth wasn’t enough.
VS. LAMAR
The Houston Cougars split in their doubleheader against Lamar on Wednesday, falling 3-2 in game one before bouncing back with a 6-3 win in game two that went into extra innings.
In game one, the Cougars took a 2-0 lead after four innings before Lamar rallied back with a three-run surge, scoring single runs in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings.
Lamar’s unearned run in the ninth capped the 3-2 comeback and Savanah Heebner took the loss in the circle for the Cougars, striking out three and giving up seven hits.
Houston came back from a 3-1 hole in game two, scoring two runs in the sixth and three in the 11th.
VS. WICHITA STATE
The Cougars had little to no trouble in putting away the Wichita State Shockers on Friday in their 7-0 win at home to start their weekend series.
Houston put up four runs in the third inning to maintain control of the game.
The Cougars dropped Saturday’s game, 6-5.
Houston took a 5-1 lead after scoring three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth before the Shockers scored four unanswered runs in the sixth and added another score in the seventh.
UP NEXT
The Cougars will finish up their weekend series at noon today against the Shockers. They will face Tulsa at home for next weekend’s series.
