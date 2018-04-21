While not perfect, the Texas Southern softball and baseball teams got key conference wins in last week's slate of action.
SOFTBALL
The Texas Southern Lady Tigers split their four games this past week, but were able to win their series against SWAC opponent Southern.
The Lady Tigers started the week with a 9-1 loss to Sam Houston State. The Lady Tigers weren’t able to build off a win over them earlier in the season.
The Lady Tigers rebounded to defeat Southern in both games of a doubleheader on Friday. The Lady Tigers won each game by a run. The only run in the first game came on RBI double by Tevenae Tate to bring in Zariah Robins.
The Tigers’ ace Jasmin Fulmore dominated the game giving up just two hits and striking out six in a complete game.
In the second game, the Tigers scored all four of their runs in the third and fourth innings combined. The deciding run reached home on a fielder’s choice.
The Lady Tigers have just four games remaining on their schedule and only three of them are against SWAC opponents. The Tigers currently have a four-game lead in the SWAC West, which means they have clinched the regular season SWAC West title.
The Tigers finish the season against Texas and then a three-game series with their rival the Prairie View A&M Panthers.
BASEBALL
The Texas Southern Tigers had a tough schedule this past week but were able to come up with wins that mattered against their SWAC rival.
The Tigers lost consecutive games Big 12 opponents in Baylor and Texas. The Tigers stayed close with Baylor as they lost, 5-4.
The Tigers didn’t have the same luck against Texas as they were blown out, 10-2. The Tigers didn’t let that discourage them as they moved back into the SWAC over the weekend.
The Tigers would end up defeating the Prairie View Panthers in convincing fashion in both games.
The Tigers put up 41 runs on the Panthers in two games to outscore them by 30 runs. The Tigers biggest win would come in the second game. The Tigers won 23-0.
The Tigers scored 19 of their 23 runs in third and fourth innings combined. The craziest part of this game was that for all the Tigers scoring, they didn’t have a triple or home run in the game.
Lead-off hitter Kamren Dukes led the team in RBIs with seven on five hits.
The Tigers’ SWAC Pitcher of the Week Aron Solis, a Clear Creek alum, gave up three hits and striking out five in five innings.
The Tigers currently have a three-game lead in the SWAC West.
The Tigers will face Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Tulane this upcoming week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.