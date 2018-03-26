The Houston Cougars baseball and softball teams put up solid performances in last week’s slate of games.
BASEBALL
The Houston Cougars took victories in each of their five games last week at home, starting with a 3-1 win over Lamar before beating Prairie View A&M, 9-2, and then winning three in a row over Memphis.
VS. LAMAR
The Cougars scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in their 3-1 win over Lamar on Tuesday night at home.
Joe Davis, Friendswood alum Lael Lockhart Jr. and Connor Hollis each had a hit and an RBI. Grayson Padgett, Davis and Clear Creek alum Landon Etzel each scored on a run.
Making his second start of the year, Brayson Hurdsman had a career outing, pitching for 6.1 innings, giving up only three hits and one run while striking out three. Joey Pulido only gave up one hit and struck out five, pitching 1.2 innings before Carter Henry closed out the win.
VS. PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
The Cougars recorded their second victory of the week by beating Prairie View A&M in a 9-2 victory on Wednesday at home.
Houston took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first before Prairie View A&M responded in the top of the second frame.
The Cougars then scored seven runs in the bottom of the second to take an 8-1 lead and not look back before adding a final run in the sixth.
Davis had two hits to lead the Cougars with two RBIs and a run. Lockhart finished with a pair of RBIs on a walk and a sacrifice fly and scored a run. Jared Triolo had two hits.
Clay Aguilar started on the mound and pitched for 4.1 innings, giving up five hits and two runs while striking out two. Ball High alum Kyle Ott took over in the fifth and went 1.2 innings with two strikeouts and moved to 2-0 for the season in relief.
VS. MEMPHIS
The Cougars began play in the American Athletic Conference with a 2-0 shutout win over the Memphis Tigers on Friday in the first of their three-game series.
Houston scored all two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Trey Cumbie recorded the shutout while Triolo’s two-run home run sealed the deal.
Triolo finished with two of the Cougars’ six total hits and recorded his first home run of the year and third in his career.
For Cumbie, the win was his second straight complete game shutout. He allowed just three hits and one walk.
The Cougars recorded a second consecutive shutout over the Tigers with a 3-0 win on Saturday.
Aaron Fletch was the winning pitcher this time, pitching a complete game and only giving up four hits while striking out nine.
The Cougars took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and added another in the fifth.
Tiolo led the Cougars with three hits and his two-run double in the first inning gave the Cougars the lead.
Lockhart had two hits and scored a run.
The Cougars improved to 3-0 in conference play with a 9-2 win to sweep Memphis on Sunday.
The Cougars never trailed, taking a 2-0 lead in the second inning and scoring three in the third for a 5-1 advantage.
Houston put up 14 hits while Memphis had only five.
Triolo once again led the Cougars in hits, putting up two hits and recording four RBIs including his second home run of the weekend.
Etzel hit his third home run of the year and went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Ryan Randel went 4.2 innings on the mound, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks.
Pulido took over in the fifth and held Memphis scoreless in his 3.1 innings.
Lockhart pitched the ninth inning and walked one.
UP NEXT
The Cougars will travel to Rice on Tuesday before their three-game road series against Cincinnati, starting on Thursday and ending on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
The Houston Cougars went 4-1 in last week’s games, putting up doubleheader wins over Sam Houston State and East Carolina.
VS. SAM HOUSTON STATE
The Cougars won their first of two doubleheaders for the week, beating Sam Houston State in a 6-0 victory in game one before squeezing a 13-11 win in game two on Tuesday at Bearkat Softball Complex in Huntsville.
Houston pitcher Savannah Heebner picked up a pair of wins, pitching a one-hitter in the first game before throwing in three innings of relief in game two.
Arielle James went 4-for-7 between the two games. In game one, she was one of six Cougars to get a base hit.
In game two, James went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and scored two runs.
In the first game, Houston scored single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings before adding three in the seventh and only allowed one hit from the Bearkats.
In game two, Sam Houston State built a 3-0 lead in the first inning and then led 8-2 after three before the Cougars scored six unanswered runs over the next two innings.
Both teams scored two runs in the seventh to tie things up at 10-all.
The Cougars took the lead in the 10th inning after Sarah Barker’s double to left field and Tierrah Williams used a single for another Cougar run. SHSU could only get one run in response in the bottom of the inning.
VS. EAST CAROLINA
The East Carolina Pirates never trailed in their first of three games against Houston in the Cougars’ 3-2 loss on Friday in Greensville, N.C.
The Pirates took a 2-0 lead in the first before Houston responded with two runs of their own in the second. ECU scored in the eighth to take the win.
The Cougars responded by taking a doubleheader over East Carolina on Saturday, winning 10-7 in the first game before winning the second contest, 11-0 in six innings.
Sarah Queen went 5-for-5 from the two games and had a double, a home run, four walks, six RBIs and scored three runs.
Trystan Melancon and Heebner both got the wins in the circle.
The Cougars improved to 21-10 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
UP NEXT
Houston will face Central Florida in a three-game series this week at home beginning on Thursday and wrapping up on Saturday.
