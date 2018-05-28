The Texas Southern Tigers are the 2018 Southwestern Athletic Conference Champions and are headed to regionals for the second straight year.
This postseason, they are placed in the Austin Regional, which is one of the toughest regions. Included in the Austin Regional besides Texas Southern is the University of Texas, Texas A&M and Indiana. Texas Southern is the No. 4 seed with Texas at No. 1, Indiana at No. 2 and Texas A&M No. 3. If Texas Southern defeats Texas, the Tigers will face the winner of Indiana and Texas A&M.
Texas Southern is familiar with this Texas baseball team as they played earlier in the season at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, home of the Sugar Land Skeeters. Texas Southern fell to Texas, 10-2. In the loss against Texas, Texas Southern didn’t have their ace on the mound in Clear Creek product Aron Solis. He finished the season with 10 wins and just three losses.
This season, Texas Southern not only succeeded on the conference level in the SWAC, but also in their non-conference schedule. Texas Southern had big victories over Houston Baptist, Lamar and Incarnate Word, and had close losses to Baylor and Stephen F. Austin.
Texas Southern was in this same spot last regionals, where they faced Louisiana State University. Texas Southern was hot on LSU’s tail, leading LSU, 7-5, heading to the bottom of the fifth inning, but Texas Southern couldn’t keep up with LSU in the late innings.
The last thing to remember about Texas Southern is the last time the team was on the field, they played Grambling State in the SWAC Championship, where the Tigers gave Grambling State a good old-fashioned thrashing in an 18-3 game. The winning pitcher in that game was Solis. Texas Southern’s first baseman Christian Sanchez went 2-for-4 with five RBIs on a home run and triple. Texas Southern will need much of the same to move forward in the regionals.
Earlier in the week, four Texas Southern players were named to the Black College Nines Elite Teams, which is an award selected by the College Baseball Hall of Fame’s Black College Legends and Pioneers’ Committee. Player of the Year went to Texas Southern’s Kamren Dukes and Coach of the Year went to Michael Robertson. Second baseman Gaudencio Lucca and Solis were named to the First Team, while Sanchez was named to the Second Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.