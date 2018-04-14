Both the Texas Southern Tigers' baseball and softball programs had strong weeks.
SOFTBALL
The Lady Tigers swept their SWAC opponent Arkansas Pine-Bluff in their only games of the week Saturday.
In the Lady Tigers' first game, they were victorious, 7-3.
The Tigers would shutout Arkansas Pine-Bluff in the second game, 9-0.
Player statistics were not immediately available.
The Lady Tigers have a doubleheader later in the week against Sam Houston State in Huntsville. The Lady Tigers defeated Sam Houston State earlier in the year, 5-4.
BASEBALL
The Texas Southern Tigers went undefeated this past week.
Huston-Tillotson was the Tigers first opponent for the week. The Tigers had a close win, 4-3, in the first game. The Tigers ran away with the second game, 12-0.
The Tigers won the first game in walk-off fashion by pinch hitter Jacob Gilbreath. His RBI single brought home Gaudencio Lucca for the game-winner.
The Tigers’ Alexander Carrillo got the victory after he came out of the bullpen and pitched two scoreless innings.
The Tigers’ Olajide Oloruntimilehin brought in two of the Tigers’ four runs. His first RBI came on a single to down the left-field line, while his second came on a fielder’s choice.
In the second game, the Tigers were clicking on all cylinders, scoring 12 runs in the game.
Tigers center fielder Ryan Diaz had himself a game to remember. He finished with two hits in three at-bats along with three RBIs. Diaz stole his second base of the season.
The Tigers’ starting pitcher Darius Boykins gave up four hits and struck out two in five innings.
The Tigers faced SWAC opponent Southern, and the Tigers swept them in a doubleheader Saturday.
The Tigers won a nail-biter in the first matchup of the afternoon, 7-6.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Tigers pitcher Aaron Solis dazzled as the Tigers won, 4-0. He gave up two hits, one walk and struck out 13 in a complete game. Tigers outfielder Kamren Dukes extended his hitting streak to 21 games. He had two doubles in three at-bats with two runs scored.
Lucca drove in three of the Tigers’ four runs.
The Tigers have a huge week coming up as they play two Big 12 opponents in the Baylor and Texas. The Tigers will also go on the road to face their in-state rival Prairie View A&M.
