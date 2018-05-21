PRINCETON, N.J.
For Taylor Troutt, setting records and earning conference honors for the Columbia University Lions softball team are all great and everything. But what matters more to her is the state the program she and her fellow seniors leave it in when they graduate this year.
The League City native and Clear Falls alum capped off her dominating four years at the collegiate level by earning the Ivy League Player of the Year award, which was announced May 9.
“For me, being the Ivy League Player of the Year is awesome because of all the hard work that I’ve done, but also I have to tie it to the way my teammates have encouraged me because I wouldn’t have performed that well without them.”
Troutt is the first Ivy League Player of the Year in the Columbia softball program’s 19-year history, and she is the first player from her team to earn one of the league’s top postseason awards since Jackie Adelfio was named Pitcher of the Year in 2003.
Troutt was one of eight players on her team to earn All-Ivy League honors.
The second baseman has won no shortage of honors this year, leading the Ivy League and breaking the program’s single-season records in batting average (.455), on-base percentage (.507) and slugging percentage (.797). Her batting average ranked her seventh in Ivy League history and is currently 10th-best on the year in the NCAA.
Troutt racked up 56 hits, 15 doubles, nine home runs and 36 RBIs, all of which also led the conference.
But Troutt is a team player first and an individual second. What’s more crucial to her is the direction the Columbia softball program is heading in.
“For me, the record shows that we won and wanted to change the program,” Troutt said. “Our senior class helped the program out and it speaks volumes that left the program in better shape than when we found it.”
This year, the Lions constructed one of their best seasons in the program’s short history, posting their first winning season since 2002, finishing with a 21-19 overall record and a 13-8 showing in conference play, posting the first winning Ivy League season in program history. It is the third winning mark overall since the program’s inaugural season in 2000.
The team led the conference with a .303 batting average, 244 runs, 343 hits, 62 doubles, 12 triples, 48 home runs and 218 RBIs.
“This year was really special,” Troutt said. “It was a turning point for our program. The program is learning how to have a championship mindset and with this season, we finally believed that could win. we had teammates who were selfless. For me, that was the most important aspect. It’s great to leave a program behind that’s in great hands. That’s the most impactful thing for me.”
Troutt wouldn’t hear about her conference player of the year award until after getting out of a job interview. With her phone silenced, congratulation texts from friends and teammates started pouring in.
“I was really excited,” Troutt said, after learning about her conference player of the year award. “I was actually in an interview for a job. I put my phone on do not disturb mode so when the award came out I got excited and had to call my mom. I had players calling me and texting me.”
Prior to coming to Columbia, Troutt was a four-year letter winner in softball for the Clear Falls Knights, earning all-district honors as a shortstop in 2014, as a pitcher in 2013 and as a designated hitter in 2012.
She took home academic All-American honors in 2014 and won a district title with her team in each of her final three seasons.
Her softball days may have ended but her education hasn’t. This fall, she’ll be headed south to Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C. and will be getting married in August.
“I’ll be getting a degree in biblical counselling. I’m excited for that,” Troutt said. “We’ll be in the Raleigh-Durham area. I’ll definitely miss softball a lot.”
But she has never forgotten where she has come from, owing her experience at the high school level in helping prepare her for the next level.
“Clear Falls was an area where we played difficult competition,” Troutt said. “That prepared me for college softball. Being at Clear Falls was a great overall experience. My friends that I made on the softball team are like family to me. Those friendships have stuck with me. That high school gave me the opportunity to be a leader and develop that before going to college which helped me out.”
