The Houston Cougars put in a strong showing this past week with the softball team going unbeaten while the baseball team took a win over nationally ranked Wichita State.
BASEBALL
The Houston Cougars locked up three wins and two losses while posting a 3-1 win over nationally ranked Wichita State at home Friday.
The Cougars improved to 23-15 overall and 8-5 in the AAC.
VS. TULANE
The Cougars began the week with a split in conference play against the Tulane Green Wave on Sunday in New Orleans.
The Green Wave won the first game 2-0 before the Cougars won the second 5-3.
In game one, the Cougars were held to just two hits as Cooper Coldiron and Connor Hollis each collected one base hit.
Tulane scored runs in the third and sixth innings to seal the win.
In game two, Nick Slaughter drove in two RBIs in the top of the ninth to give the Cougars a 5-3 lead before holding on in the bottom of the frame.
Hollis had two hits as well as Jared Triolo.
VS. SAM HOUSTON STATE
In their first of two meetings with the Bearkats this week, the Cougars won the first meeting 9-4 on Tuesday night at home.
Friendswood alum Lael Lockhart tossed a career-long 4.1 innings in just his second career start. He also fanned a career-high five hitters en route to his first career win.
In Wednesday’s road game, the Cougars weren’t so lucky, falling 8-3 in Huntsville to the Bearkats. Sam Houston State took a 3-1 lead in the first inning and didn’t look back.
VS. WICHITA STATE
The Cougars ended the week on a strong note, beating Wichita State 3-1 on Friday at home to begin this weekend’s series against the No. 24 Shockers.
The Cougars jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and added a single run in the bottom of the third before holding off the Shockers the rest of the way.
UP NEXT
Due to the threat of inclement weather on Saturday, the Cougars moved their game against Wichita State to Sunday. Both teams will have a doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
The Houston Cougars went undefeated this past week, beating Wichita State and Tulsa in two games, improving their overall record to 29-16 and 8-6 in conference play.
VS. WICHITA STATE
The Cougars scored five runs alone in the third inning before making it 6-0 in the fourth, and the Shockers couldn’t make up enough ground on Sunday at home.
The win clinched the series for the Cougars against the Shockers at 2-1.
Arielle James put up two runs and one hit.
VS. TULSA
Opening up their weekend series with the Golden Hurricane, the Cougars put up a 2-0 win on Friday night at home.
Savannah Heebner tossed a three-hitter and Sarah Queen hit a two-run homer in the third inning to give the Cougars the win.
On Saturday, the Cougars came out on top 3-2 to clinch the series.
Queen hit a go-ahead leadoff home run in the bottom of the fifth and the Cougars never trailed.
UP NEXT
The Cougars will finish the series with Tulsa at 11 a.m. Sunday before taking on Baylor in a doubleheader on Tuesday at home.
