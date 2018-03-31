Brooke McCarty has always been a dominant force on the court during her basketball career.
From her high school playing days at Clear Springs to the college basketball level at the University of Texas, McCarty’s resume is stacked with honors that include USA Today Third-Team All-American, AP Honorable Mention All-America, First Team All-Big 12 in her sophomore, junior and senior years, and last year’s Big 12 Player of the Year, just to name a few.
The League City native has accomplished all of that despite playing at 5-foot-4.
But her size has not stopped her from being an unstoppable scoring machine for the Longhorns women’s basketball team throughout her four years in college.
Her final season with the Longhorns included a 28-7 overall record (going 16-2 in the Big 12) and a run to the Sweet 16 in the Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament as a No. 2 seed.
“I thought we did pretty good this year,” McCarty said. “It was crazy because it was my last year. I took it day by day. It was one of the more fun years because of the chemistry we had on this team.”
Starting in all 34 games this season for the Longhorns (under sixth year head coach Karen Aston), McCarty averaged 13.6 points per game this year (scoring 464 total for the 2017-18 season) while averaging 31.9 minutes per game. She went 172-for-405 on field goals for the year, while going 64-for-166 from beyond the arc. She was 56-for-63 from the free throw line and totaled 153 rebounds this season.
This year, McCarty was the Big 12 leader in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.4. she scored in double figures in 25 of 35 games for the season, including three 20-plus-point performances. She led the team with 4.4 assists per game (putting her at fifth in the Big 12).
McCarty’s also had no shortage of mentors throughout her life, including her mom Lisa Garrett.
“My mom’s always been there for me,” McCarty said. “Without her, I don’t think I’d be the basketball player that I’d be. She never missed a game since high school. She’s my role model.”
In 2017, McCarty led the Longhorns from the point guard position with 14.1 points per game, going 77-for-166 on 3-pointers while adding 122 assists total for the season.
Her reward was the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.
She was the first person in program history to earn that distinction.
“I still have no words for it,” McCarty said of last year’s award. “There are so many great players in this conference and to win it is great. I don’t have words for it just because of how great it is.”
first time for UT
Her conference player of the year honor ranks as her all-time favorite achievement.
“I’m the first player from the team to win it so that made it much more better considering how many great players have come from UT,” McCarty said.
In high school, McCarty played varsity for four seasons for the Chargers, scoring more than 2,000 career points and was ranked as the No. 11 overall recruit and No. 6 guard in the country, according to ESPN.com.
She was also a three-time TABC first-team all-state in Class 5A as well as first-team all-region, first-team all-district and was a three-time District 24-5A MVP.
She averaged 27.3 points per game as a senior in 2013-14, while putting up 3.3 rebounds per game, 5.2 assists per game and 4.5 steals per game.
Her high school coach, Pam Crawford, has been another guide in her life.
“I learned a lot from high school, but Crawford taught me to be a leader and to be my own person,” McCarty said. “She’s my favorite coach that I’ve had. She taught me to be my own individual and how to lead people. She helped me to let my light shine. She taught me to be confident, too.”
This year, McCarty helped carry the Longhorns to the Women’s Big 12 Tournament Championship, where they fell short to the Baylor Bears 77-69 in Oklahoma City.
Despite the loss, McCarty managed to total 16 points, including four 3-pointers in 27 minutes in the conference tournament championship.
She also scored a career high of 32 points (going 12-for-18 on field goals) in a separate meeting with Baylor earlier in the season.
In the Sweet 16
But, the Longhorns’ season ended in the Sweet 16 after they were dealt an 84-75 loss to the UCLA Bruins in Kansas City, Mo., a loss that ate at McCarty.
“I was upset just because it was my last game, but I was more upset about how we played in my last game,” McCarty said. “I thought we had an uncharacteristic showing. I’m OK with it now, but we didn’t play the way we should have.”
Prior to the loss to UCLA, the Longhorns knocked off Maine in the first round before beating Arizona State to advance to the Sweet 16.
Since the season-ending loss, McCarty has allowed herself to recover a little bit while she prepares to graduate next month.
“I’m just doing workouts and getting ready for graduation in May,” McCarty said. “I’ve been giving my body a little bit of a break now that the season is done.”
While she hopes to play in the professional leagues, she also has her career path mapped out.
“I’d like to play professionally for a couple of years, if God allows me,” McCarty said. “After that, I’d like to be a social worker.”
But as McCarty reflects on her last four years of college basketball, she’s grateful for the opportunity that she’s received over time.
“It’s meant a lot to me,” McCarty said. “I think the biggest thing is that it’s given me the chance to be a role model for other girls out there. For me, it was just about growing up. It’s fun playing basketball and playing alongside the best, but I’ve been able to grow and improve my game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.