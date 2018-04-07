GALVESTON
The Galveston College softball team continued its winning streak with a doubleheader win over Lamar State Community College while the baseball team struggled at Alvin Community College in this past week’s games.
SOFTBALL
The last team to beat the Galveston College Whitecaps was Lamar State College in a 3-2 decider on Feb. 9.
The Whitecaps didn’t let lightning strike them twice as they won their doubleheader against Lamar State College on Thursday at home, improving their winning streak to 12 games.
Galveston College took the first game, 5-0, before finishing the night off with a 10-2 blowout in game two.
“It showed the resilience that our girls have,” said Galveston College head coach Ken Delcambre. “We split the first meeting with (Lamar State) and that was our last loss. Since then, we’ve kicked it into high gear.”
The Whitecaps remain in first place in the Region XIV South Zone Division standings. Galveston College (23-6 overall, 13-1 in conference play) is three wins ahead of second-place Blinn College.
In game one against Lamar State, the Whitecaps pushed their 1-0 lead at the end of the first inning to 5-0 after the second, and pitcher Ashley Kriesel only allowed three hits while striking out 12 in a complete-game effort.
Adriana Rincon had three hits and two runs to lead the Whitecaps. Galveston College put up nine hits total in their shutout win.
In the second game, Galveston College put up four runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-1 lead before scoring two more in the fifth and three in the sixth inning.
The Whitecaps finished with 14 hits to Lamar State’s five.
“In the first game, they threw really well but in the second game they threw slow but we’ve worked diligently with the girls on pitching and we’ve worked on their timing,” Delcambre said. “We did a great job of going from fast pitching to slow pitching. Of course, our pitching was really strong in both games. But we hit the ball very well.”
Leadoff hitter Alexandria Lewis had three runs and three hits to lead the Whitecaps.
“She’s been a good leadoff hitter for us,” Delcambre said. “When she gets on, that’s a golden opportunity for us. It gives one of our batters Alyssa Martinez a chance to come up and get a big home run. Alexandria is very fast and can hit anything. She does everything for us in the leadoff position and when she does that, good things happen.”
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps will hit the road to face Laredo Community College in a doubleheader on Friday.
Laredo Community College (5-19, 1-11) remains in last place in the Region XIV South Zone Division.
“We shouldn’t be fooled by Laredo’s record because they played us very well earlier this season,” Delcambre said. “They’re a couple players short of being a great team. They just need more depth at other positions. But they hit the ball well. They will play tough all the way to the end.”
BASEBALL
The Whitecaps dropped two doubleheaders against Alvin Community College last week, losing 7-2 and 5-3 on Thursday at home before losing 11-1 and 12-2 Saturday on the road.
In game one on Thursday, the Whitecaps saw a 2-1 lead in the second inning vanish after Alvin Community College scored six unanswered runs for the win.
The Whitecaps couldn’t right the ship in Thursday’s game two in their 5-3 loss.
Alvin Community College was in control for much of the afternoon in both games on Saturday.
Galveston College is now 14-22 overall and 7-12 in conference play. Alvin Community College improved to 21-14 overall and 12-7 in the conference.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps will face Blinn College in a doubleheader Thursday in Brenham. They will then return to Galveston for a doubleheader on Saturday against Blinn College.
