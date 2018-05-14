For the first time since 2002, the Galveston College Whitecaps find themselves playing amongst the best of the best in junior college softball as they prepare for the NJCAA National Tournament this week in St. George, Utah.
The tournament, which will feature 16 teams, will begin on Wednesday and conclude on Sunday at the Canyons Complex.
“We really started get going at the start of the season,” said Galveston College head coach Ken Delcambre. “The girls really got into it. We had a great record. We knew we had the talent and the girls. It was about getting it all to mesh together.”
The Whitecaps (who come in with a 35-9 overall record) qualified after advancing to the championship game of last week’s Region 14 tournament in Port Arthur.
The game between Galveston College and Tyler Junior College was halted due to an injury on the field to Delcambre that resulted in a broken nose. The Region 14 officials declared the game a halted no-contest since both teams had qualified for the NJCAA National Tournament.
Galveston College was declared the Region 14 champions, while Tyler was awarded runner-up.
The Whitecaps were leading 2-1 in the second inning when the injury happened.
But Delcambre has since recovered, and the Whitecaps had a crazy week of trying to get on the practice field, prior to leaving for Utah this past Sunday.
“We have, maybe, two days of practices,” Delcambre said. “But the girls haven’t lost it, though. They’ve been going hard and they’re ready to get started.”
The Whitecaps’ first round opponent (in the double-elimination tournament) will be the Eastern Arizona Gila Monsters at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Gila Monsters enter with a 22-4 overall record, helped by a dangerous pitcher named Kendal Rauk, who has thrown a 1.70 ERA this year and struck out 111.
“Eastern Arizona has been ranked pretty consistently,” Delcambre said. “They have a pitcher who’s very good. She doesn’t walk anyone. You either hit the ball or not. You’re not getting any free passes and it should be a good ball game.”
Taylor Hollestelle is the leading hitter for the Gila Monsters, entering with a .475 batting average with 85 hits and 48 runs and 82 RBIs.
Eastern Arizona took care of Central Arizona College in the Region 1 Championships with an 8-6 win. The Gila Monsters are currently on a five-game winning streak.
The Whitecaps have won nine of their last 10.
After winning 15 games in a row, the Whitecaps hit a bump on the road with a three-game skid to Coastal Bend and to Blinn College in a doubleheader.
“We put together a 15-game winning streak and we beat some good teams,” Delcambre said. “Then we went down to Coastal Bend and they took a game against us and we didn’t do it. That’s what solidified what we were going to do from then on.”
The Whitecaps managed to recover from that skid but Delcambre has warned his players about taking risks when going up to bat.
“When we make mistakes, it’s discipline at the plate,” Delcambre said. “Our kids don’t want to walk. They want to swing the ball, and sometimes we’ve taken too many swings instead of getting base runners when we needed them. We’ve worked on that at practice. We’d have a 3-2 count on them and throw a pitch close to them. I think that was one of the things that we’ve worked on.”
Ashley Kriesel has been dominant in the circle this year for the Whitecaps, throwing a 1.83 ERA with a 24-5 record and striking out 210 batters.
Kayla Kerr is another threat on the mound, striking out 88 and has a 9-2 record.
Kerr’s .417 batting average has also been crucial for the Whitecaps, with her 43 hits, 27 runs and 30 RBIs.
Alexandria Lewis has batted a .413 average this year, with 43 runs, 59 hits and 20 RBIs.
Other teams that will make up the 16-team field tournament include Florida Southwest State, South Georgia State, Seminole State, Howard, Southern Idaho, Three Rivers, Butler College (who are the two-time defending champions), Walters State, Temple, Lake Land, Tyler Junior College, Wallace State, Chipola and Central Alabama.
