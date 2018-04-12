Baton Rouge is beginning to get acquainted with four-time Galveston County softball player of the year Shelbi Sunseri, as the soft-spoken Santa Fe alum has been making a lot of noise with her bat recently in what is becoming a memorable freshman season with the LSU Tigers.
Sunseri hit the first home run of her collegiate career and also recorded a triple March 27 in a 4-1 win for LSU — ranked No. 14 in the latest USA Today/Coaches poll — against Southern Miss to kick off her current hot-hitting stretch.
In LSU’s last eight contests, Sunseri has posted a .308 batting average with four home runs, five runs batted in and three multi-hit games as a designated hitter in the heart of the Tigers’ lineup.
“I’m at the field day in and day out working on new things and working to get better, so I just feel like hard work is paying off,” Sunseri said.
Sunseri’s most recent home run was her first collegiate walk-off bomb, which broke up a scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh to deliver a 1-0 win to the Tigers.
“There was so much excitement, I didn’t even know what to think,” Sunseri said. “It just felt really good knowing I came through when my team needed me.”
LSU head coach Beth Tornia had high praise for her freshman phenom after the walk-off win.
“Honestly, there is nobody more deserving than Shelbi Sunseri,” Tornia said. “She works so hard, I mean she is the last person here every single day. She is watching her film every morning. She was the first one here this morning, getting on the machine, watching video, and she is in the dugout taking mental at-bats with everybody else. There is no one that deserves this moment more than her.”
All of this comes after missing six weeks of the season with a fractured fibula, the most severe injury of Sunseri’s softball life.
“Even while I was in my boot, I was doing everything I could, pitching-wise and hitting-wise, just putting in work, going to the weight room, doing everything I could,” Sunseri said. “I didn’t take any days off, and I think that helped a lot.”
Driving this work ethic, Sunseri said, is her desire to help her LSU teammates, as well as her support system back home.
“If I wasn’t putting in work, they would be supporting me for nothing, so me putting in all this work gives them a reason to support me,” Sunseri said.
Conference competition in the SEC, which has eight teams in the USA Today/Coaches poll’s top 15, is certainly a far cry from her days dominating District 23-5A, but Sunseri has managed to quickly adjust to the vast leap in competition. Sunseri said the biggest adjustment, softball-wise, has been learning under new coaches, and, in general, her biggest adjustment has been being away from family.
Going forward, Sunseri said her goals are to be more successful in conference play, work her way into the Tigers’ lineup every day, and, if called upon, to return to the circle as a pitcher — the position in which she excelled during her high school career.
“This year, I know that my role is to be a hitter, and I’m OK with that,” Sunseri said. “I’m still working on pitching, and I definitely hope to pitch a lot next year. I’m just doing what they need me to do right now.”
Sunseri will look to continue swinging the hot bat in LSU’s (32-7 overall, 7-4 in SEC) next three-game series Friday through Sunday on the road against No. 10 Tennessee.
