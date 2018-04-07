The Rice Owls dropped a non-conference game against Sam Houston State before posting consecutive wins over Old Dominion. The Owls move to 14-19 overall and 4-7 in Conference USA play.
VS. SAM HOUSTON STATE
The Owls did nearly everything but win against the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Tuesday at Reckling Park.
Rice managed to score nine runs on a season-high 18 hits. But the Bearkats stole the show, scoring six runs in the ninth inning to rally past the Owls.
Both teams started off quick on offense as the Bearkats managed to take a 2-1 lead after the first inning and a 3-1 lead after the second before Rice scored four unanswered runs in the span of three innings to go in front.
A two-run home run by Justin Collins brought the Owls for the 4-3 lead in the fourth.
After Sam Houston State put up two runs in the sixth on back-to-back home runs, the Owls responded with three runs in the bottom half of the frame with doubles by Ryan Chandler and Trei Cruz helping the Owls take an 8-5 advantage.
Both teams were tied at 8-8 in the eighth and Rice inched ahead by one run in the bottom of the frame before Sam Houston State exploded in the ninth.
Chandler and Ford Proctor both collected four hits for the Owls.
VS. OLD DOMINON
The Owls bounced back with a 9-0 demolition of Old Dominion on Friday at home in the start of the three-game series for this weekend.
Matt Canterino only allowed one hit on the mound in his start for the Owls, pitching for eight innings and striking out 11.
It was Canterino’s third win this season and it was also his third game this season with double-digit strikeouts.
After a scoreless first inning, the Owls put up two runs in the second and didn’t look back.
The Owls added a run in the seventh for a 4-0 lead before exploding in the eighth inning with five runs. Rice finished with 18 hits total to Old Dominion’s two.
Collins put up a new career-highs in RBI with four and hits with three. Chace Sarchet had his fourth three-hit game of the season.
The Owls held on for a 4-3 win on Saturday over Old Dominion after putting up two runs each in the second and third innings. Old Dominion managed to cut the gap to one in the eighth inning but couldn’t get any closer.
Rice posted eight hits and one error. Old Dominion had seven hits and no errors.
UP NEXT
The Owls will finish up their series with Old Dominion with a noon contest Sunday at Reckling Park. After that, Rice will face the Houston Cougars for a second time this year in a 6:30 p.m. game on Tuesday.
The Owls will travel to Middle Tennessee for next weekend’s conference series.
