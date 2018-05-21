CLEARWATER, Fla.
With bragging rights to this year’s American Athletic Conference regular season title already secured, the University of Houston Cougars will now turn their attention to the AAC baseball tournament this week in Clearwater, Fla.
The Cougars (who arrive in the Sunshine State with a 33-21 overall record and a 16-8 conference showing) will be the No. 1 seed in this week’s tournament, which will take place at Spectrum Field.
The Cougars will begin their tournament run against the No. 8 seeded Tulane Green Wave at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m., but the threat of inclement weather pushed the game to an earlier time.
The 2018 AAC Tournament will be played in a double-elimination format through the semifinal round. The championship final will be a winner-take-all matchup on Sunday, which will determine the AAC’s automatic entrant to the NCAA Championship.
The winner of the Cougars-Green Wave matchup will face the winner of UCF-ECU on Thursday. The East Carolina Pirates are the No. 4 seed while UCF is the No. 5 seed.
The Cougars have gathered plenty of conference honors already at the end of the regular season.
Head coach Todd Whitting was named the Coach of the Year for the AAC, while Aaron Fletcher earned the conference’s Pitcher of the Year.
Fletcher is the second straight Houston pitcher to win the Pitcher of the Year award as teammate Trey Cumbie won the award last year.
For Whitting, the Coach of the Year honor is his first in his eighth season with the Cougars. It is the second straight AAC regular season crown and fifth overall conference title in the last five years for Whitting at UH. He led Houston to its sixth 30-plus win season and its second No. 1 seed in the league’s postseason tournament.
Whitting is the third head coach in program history to earn the league’s top honor.
Four Cougars were named to the All-Conference teams along with Fletcher (who was a unanimous selection as a starting pitcher). Friendswood alum Lael Lockhart, Joe Davis and Trey Cumbie were all named to the AAC Second Team.
The South Florida Bulls are the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 Wichita State in the first round on Wednesday while No. 3 seed UConn will face No. 6 seed Cincinnati on Wednesday afternoon.
