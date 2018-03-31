No one could have predicted a few months ago that the Texas A&M men’s basketball team would knock off the defending national champions in this year’s NCAA tournament and advance to the Sweet 16, but that’s exactly what they did.
Chris Collins and his teammates believed in themselves from the start.
“We definitely proved a lot of people wrong,” Collins said. “We had high hopes going into this season. A lot of people doubted us, but that adversity made us stronger. It helped fuel the success for our team.”
The junior Friendswood alum saw action in 17 games this season, averaging 7.1 minutes per game (120 minutes total) while going 9-for-30 on field goals and 3-for-4 from the free throw line. Collins also totaled five 3-pointers, helping the Aggies to a 22-13 overall record this year.
After starting the season on the right foot (winning 11 of their first 12 games and registering victories over USC and West Virginia) the Aggies went into a slump, dropping five consecutive games to begin play in the SEC, losing to Alabama, Florida, LSU, Kentucky and Tennessee.
After losing a close non-conference game to No. 5 Kansas on the road, the Aggies went on a four-game winning streak, which included an 81-80 victory over No. 8 Auburn before coming home to beat No. 24 Kentucky in an 85-74 contest. By then, Collins and his teammates’ confidence had come back.
“I think the Auburn game on the road was a big one for us because that helped turn around the momentum for us,” Collins said. “Not many teams won at Auburn this year. The win over Auburn helped restore our confidence.”
The Aggies won their last three games of the regular season and after losing to Alabama in the second round of the SEC tournament, received an invite to the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament.
‘We had the confidence’
They knocked off an upset-minded Providence squad 73-69 in the first round in Charlotte, N.C. and two days later, sent the defending national champions and No. 2-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels packing in an 86-65 win.
“That was incredible,” Collins said. “That was one of the best games to be a part of. We had prepared ourselves all season for games like that. It didn’t matter who the other team was. We had the confidence that we would beat them, no matter what.”
Despite only playing 140 miles away from UNC’s campus in Chapel Hill, N.C., Collins said the atmosphere of their second-round game didn’t feel like a road game.
“It was crazy,” Collins said. “Everyone was telling us how it was going to be an away game for us, but we never got a chance to hear the North Carolina fans that much. Probably because we shut them down from the start.”
Against North Carolina, Texas A&M out-rebounded the Tar Heels 50-36 and went 31-for-60 (51.7 percent) from the field while going 10-for-24 (41.7 percent from 3-pointers) and 14-for-21 (66.7 percent) at the line.
North Carolina went 26-for-78 (33.3 percent) from the floor and 6-for-31 (19.4 percent) from beyond the arc.
Texas A&M had a 42-28 lead at the half.
“We did everything that we do best,” Collins said. “We dominated the glass and got the ball inside and played great defense. We got transition baskets after stops and that’s where we hit them pretty hard.”
The Aggies’ season came to an end in the Sweet 16 with a 99-72 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in Los Angeles, Ca.
Michigan would go on to clinch a spot in the Final Four in San Antonio with a 58-54 win over Florida State in the Regional Championship.
‘It was cool’
But despite the loss, Collins said his team made a statement this year.
“It was cool. We went through some adversity after a really strong start to the season,” Collins said. “This is the second time that we’ve made the Sweet 16 in three years. We had similarities from those two runs. Both teams are similar but it’s fun to compare. I’m just grateful for the experience.”
While thousands of fans across the country saw their brackets go up in flames (most notably after No.16-seeded UMBC’s first round upset over No.1 seed Virginia) Collins didn’t have to worry about that this year.
“I have made brackets in the past, but everything was so crazy this year so I didn’t have time to make a bracket,” Collins said.
Collins, who graduated from Friendswood in 2014, was named the District 24-4A Player of the Year as well as the Galveston County Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Guy V. Lewis Award during his high school days.
Playing under former head coach Jeff Keener, he helped lead the Mustangs to a 28-9 record and advance to the fourth round of the playoffs his senior year when he averaged 14 points, five rebounds and five assists.
“Those were some of the best years of my life,” Collins said of his playing days at Friendswood. “Those guys that I played with were my best friends, and I think about those years.”
Texas A&M may have some holes to fill with players like Robert Williams and Tyler Davis departing to test the NBA waters next year.
But after the success of this year, Collins is eagerly looking forward to next season.
“We certainly proved our point,” Collins said. “Our freshmen players stepped up for us this year. They know they have the experience going into next year. Everyone talks about experience and to play in the Sweet 16 in your freshman year is huge.”
