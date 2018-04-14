The Rice Owls broke even in their games this week, winning two and dropping two, pulling their record to 16-21 overall and 6-8 in Conference USA action.
VS. OLD DOMINION
The Owls crushed Old Dominion last Sunday, ending their series with a sweep in their 18-1 win at home.
Rice scored five runs in the first inning and added seven more in the second to take a 12-0 lead early in the ball game.
Rice scored a single run in the fourth before putting up two more in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Old Dominion’s lone run of the game came in the sixth.
The win marked the Owls’ best offensive performance of the year as Rice finished with 20 hits while Old Dominion had nine.
Chace Sarchet, Ford Proctor and Branden Comeaux each had three runs.
VS. HOUSTON
The Owls fell to crosstown rivals in a 1-0 contest on Tuesday night’s road game.
The Cougars scored their lone run in the bottom of the seventh and the Owls’ bats couldn’t produce anything.
The season-long three-game series for the annual Silver Glove Trophy now sits at one win apiece. Game three is schedule for May 15 at Constellation Field.
The Owls were held to just two hits while the Cougars were limited to five.
Houston’s Connor Hollis scored teammate Grayson Padget on an RBI single to make the difference.
VS. MIDDLE TENNESSEE
The Owls split a doubleheader against Conference USA opponent Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, Tenn. On Friday. The Owls took the first game 7-2 before losing the second in a 9-8 showing.
In game one, the Owls came back from a 2-0 hole by scoring a single run in the second inning and tying it up in the fifth before exploding with five runs in the eighth.
Rice put up eight hits while the Blue Raiders had five.
In game two, the Blue Raiders came back from an 8-4 deficit in their 10-innning game.
Middle Tennessee started out fast, taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning before Rice fired back with four runs in the second. The teams went back and forth before the Blue Raiders scored four unanswered runs to tie the game up in the seventh inning and took the game with a walk-off in the 10th frame for the 9-8 win.
UP NEXT
The Owls will finish up their series with the Blue Raiders at 1 p.m. today before returning home for their three-game series against Florida Atlantic starting on Friday.
