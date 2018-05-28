The University of Houston Cougars will be going to Chapel Hill, N.C., as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament after the selection was made on Monday.
The Cougars, who captured the American Athletic Conference regular season title for the second consecutive year, will be matched up with the No. 2-seeded Purdue Boilermakers in Game 2 of the NCAA Regional at 6 p.m. Friday.
The No. 1-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the No. 4 seeded North Carolina A&T Aggies at 1 p.m. Friday.
The regional tournament will run from June 1-4 and all teams will compete at Boshamer Stadium. The tournament is in a double-elimination format.
It is the fourth NCAA Regional appearance from the Cougars in the past five years, and it will be the first time away from Schroeder Park in postseason competition since 2014.
The Cougars put together a 36-23 overall (16-8 in conference play) record, finishing first in the AAC standings at the end of the regular season.
Houston was eliminated from the conference tournament last week, losing to the East Carolina Pirates 12-1 on Friday in Clearwater, Fla., in the semifinals. The Cougars also lost to Tulane in the opening round of last week’s double-elimination tournament.
It is the 22nd NCAA Regional appearance in the history of the program.
Last year, the Cougars couldn’t get out of their regional tournaments, losing to Iowa, 6-3, in the opening round before recovering with a 17-3 victory over Baylor and a 7-5 win against Iowa. The Cougars’ run ended with a 4-3 loss to Texas A&M.
This season, the Cougars have posted 10 victories over teams ranked in the top 50 RPI, including a series sweep over East Carolina and a series win at the University of Connecticut.
The Boilermakers are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012 and just the third time in the program’s history.
Purdue comes in with a 37-19 overall record, tied for the second-most wins in school history in a season.
Last month, the Boilermakers found themselves at 15-15 overall after an 18-8 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers at home.
Since then, Purdue has turned things around, going 22-4.
The Boilermakers fell to Minnesota, 6-4, in the Big Ten Tournament championship this past Sunday.
The Tar Heels enter the tournament with a 38-18 overall record, going 22-8 in the ACC and are the No. 6 national seed.
It is the second consecutive year the Tar Heels are hosting an NCAA Regional tournament.
The North Carolina A&T Aggies enter the tournament after going 32-23 overall. The Tar Heels and the Aggies met earlier in the season with UNC coming away with a 1-0 win on March 13.
Defending national champion Florida took the No. 1 national seed in the tournament, leading four SEC teams among the top eight seeds. Ten SEC schools clinched a spot in the tournament.
Stanford was named the No. 2 overall seed, followed by Oregon State and SEC tournament winner Ole Miss.
