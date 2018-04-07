Texas Southern softball was swept by Incarnate Word, while baseball had better luck against the Cardinals in last week's action.
SOFTBALL
The Texas Southern Lady Tigers fell in both games of their doubleheader to Incarnate Word in their only two games of the week.
In the first game of the doubleheader, the Lady Tigers pulled together a three-run rally in the seventh inning, but it fell one run short of a victory, 8-7. Lady Tigers’ shortstop Dominique Tello was the star of this game. She went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
It was the Lady Tigers’ bullpen that was the demise of their team. Felicia Garza came into the game and gave up six hits and five runs in just a little over an inning.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Lady Tigers’ ace Jasmin Fulmore didn’t do her usual stuff as they lost, 9-3. She gave up seven hits and four runs in just three innings of work. Fulmore was the SWAC Pitcher of the Year last season.
The Lady Tigers’ offense went incognito as they registered just three hits in the ballgame. Right fielder Julia Bilbao drove in two of the Lady Tigers’ three runs.
The Lady Tigers will get back to SWAC play this upcoming week as they face Arkansas Pine-Bluff in a three-game series. The Lady Tigers also have a doubleheader with Huston-Tillotson on the schedule.
BASEBALL
The Tigers had just one game this week on the road against Incarnate Word in which they were victorious, 9-8.
In this game, neither team scored a run past the fifth inning. The Tigers used a five-run fourth inning to guide them to the win. Kamren Dukes hit a two-run home run to left field to contribute in that fourth inning. Dukes also added a stolen base to his stat line later in the game.
Tigers reliever Seth Oliver came out of the bullpen to record the victory. He gave up three hits and no runs in three innings of work. Oliver also struck out three.
The Tigers have a full schedule this upcoming week as they finish up their series with Incarnate Word. The Tigers will have a doubleheader with Huston-Tillotson. Lastly, the Tigers will resume SWAC play against Southern in a three-game series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.