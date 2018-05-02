With the regular season now finished, the Galveston College Whitecaps can finally turn their attention to the Region 14 Softball Tournament.
This weekend, eight teams (four from the East Division and four from the South Division) will compete for the conference championship at Lamar State College’s Martin Field in Port Arthur with a spot in the NJCAA Tournament up for grabs.
The Whitecaps are coming in looking strong after finishing the regular season with a 32-9 overall record and a 20-4 conference showing, finishing first in the South Division.
“We finished our regular season on a strong note,” said Galveston College head coach Ken Delcambre. “The main thing is that everyone is healthy right now. We’re going to play ball and do what we need to do. We’re not going to make excuses.”
The tournament, which is a double-elimination format, will begin on Friday and end with the championship on Monday.
The Whitecaps will face off against the Angelina College Roadrunners in the first round 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Angelina College enters with a 28-19 overall record and a 16-12 conference showing, finishing fourth in the East Division.
It’ll be the first meeting between the two teams this season.
The Roadrunners enter with a .333 batting average this season with 66 home runs.
Midway through the regular season, the Roadrunners went on an eight-game winning streak. That streak came to an end with a 9-8 loss to Trinity Valley Community College on April 23.
Since then, the Roadrunners have gone 1-6 with the lone win coming against Navarro College in last week’s doubleheader split in Corsicana.
“Angelina really improved halfway through the season,” Delcambre said. “They hit the ball really well. They’re not fast, but they hit the long ball. They won’t steal bases much, but they’re very competitive.”
In the circle, Angelina College pitcher Shelby Mixon leads the way, going 17-8 overall this season with a 3.87 ERA.
“Shelby Mixon relies mainly on the rise ball that she tries to keep inside,” Delcambre said. “We normally don’t have a problem hitting against a faster pitcher, but she does a good job and forces you to hit her pitch. She’ll be pretty tough.”
Emilee Cernosek leads the way in batting for the Roadrunners with a .432 average with 67 hits and 44 runs.
The Whitecaps have been dominant in the circle with pitcher Ashley Kriesel posting a 1.82 ERA and a 22-5 overall record and 198 strikeouts.
Galveston College comes in with a .338 batting average. Alexandria Lewis has been batting at a .427 average with 56 hits and 41 runs to lead the team. Kirsten Shaw has a .406 batting average with 56 hits and 34 runs.
But if there’s a weakness for the Whitecaps it involves their outfield.
“We as a team have been hitting where we need to be,” Delcambre said. “But our defense can be a little shaky at times. If there’s anything that we make a mistake on, it’s defense. Our pitching is solid and we should be able to hit the ball well.”
The Whitecaps-Roadrunners game will be the last of the four opening round matchups Friday, which will pose a few challenges for both teams.
“It’s got its pluses and minuses,” Delcambre said. “The plus side is that we’ll see some good teams play throughout the day and they’ll be using their No. 1 pitchers, of course, so that’ll give us something to look for. The bad thing is that the stadium does not have lights, so if it’s a long game and we run out of daylight, we have to move the game to a high school field to continue playing. That would be devastating.”
The tournament will begin with Trinity Valley (29-24, 16-12) facing off against Blinn College (30-16, 18-6) at 10:30 a.m. Friday. After that, Bossier Parish (41-11, 22-6) will take on San Jacinto College-South (23-29, 13-11). Following that will be Tyler Junior College (50-11, 22-6) and Coastal Bend College (23-24, 10-14) before the Whitecaps take the field.
If the Whitecaps win Friday, they will face the winner of Bossier Parish-San Jacinto-South at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. If Galveston College loses Friday night, the Whitecaps will face the loser of Bossier Parish-San Jacinto-South at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Whitecaps’ regular season run included a 15-game winning streak that started on March 16 with a 7-5 win over Laredo Community College and ended on April 14 in a 4-3 loss to Coastal Bend College.
Galveston College then followed it up with consecutive losses to Blinn College before righting the ship and are now on a six-game winning streak.
The Whitecaps finished up the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Baton Rouge Community College in a non-conference meeting on Monday at home with Galveston College winning the first game 5-0 before taking game two 9-3.
“Baton Rouge came in with a pitcher that we’d never seen before,” Delcambre said. “She did very well. But we were able to get her timing and start hitting home runs. Our No. 1 pitcher Ashley pitched very well and got a shutout. In the second game, we hit everything they threw at us.”
